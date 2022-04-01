Karisvale is Now Available!

Hey Investigators,

It is with great pleasure that I announce the official release of Karisvale! Play it now, tell your friends, write reviews, get the achievements, figure out the story!!! Releasing Karisvale has been a dream of mine for the past year since I started working on it. I can't thank you enough for taking the time to play my creation.

If you encounter any bugs or just want to share your thoughts, please email me at brendan@karisvale.com or create a post in the community. I check both regularly so I will get back to you in a split.

Please consider leaving a review after you play. That's how Steam can know my game is worth promoting in their store.

Until I think of anything else worth announcing,

Brendan Tighe, Game Director