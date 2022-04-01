WTW Update 0.1.23.01.51

Greetings Titans! We bring you the news that this month of hard work leaves us. As we promised in the roadmap we include to WTW the modular construction and the possibility of commands for private server administrators. In addition to some surprises that our colleague Ángel has prepared.

We remember that WTW is in early access and that we are happy to receive suggestions from the community, if you have any ideas, do not hesitate! Enter our discord and share it with us so that we can include it and thus make World Titans War a game tailored to its community.

Now you will have a new plan that will allow you to build your base by pieces from your first moments in WTW, later you can improve it, but for now you will only need wood and rope to build it, remember that in order to start building you will need to claim the land with the construction of a "Claim".

From now on private server administrators have commands to help their players, create events or whatever they need, all available commands will be published on our website shortly.

We have incorporated new effects to the weather of WTW, the snow will progressively accumulate on the ground or the rain will create puddles. Will you be able to track your enemies through the snow?

Reduced stamina recovery time.

Changed the resources needed to craft a "Claim" now you only need planks and ropes.

Temporary removal of building spoilage, we have decided to remove building spoilage until we find an ideal way that you like, remember that we are waiting for any suggestions from you.