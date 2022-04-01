Devblog 17

This was a bit of a slow week, and I hope to have a bigger update next week.

Creative mode

With the addition of the new menu systems last week, some people pointed out that they would like to have the option to have everything unlocked from the start. I added creative mode to hopefully meet this need. In addition to having everything unlocked, creative mode also gives you infinte money.

Staff idle indicators

I added indicator icons for idle staff.

Bugs fixes and QOL