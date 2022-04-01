 Skip to content

Tastemaker update for 1 April 2022

Devblog 17

This was a bit of a slow week, and I hope to have a bigger update next week.

Creative mode

With the addition of the new menu systems last week, some people pointed out that they would like to have the option to have everything unlocked from the start. I added creative mode to hopefully meet this need. In addition to having everything unlocked, creative mode also gives you infinte money.

Staff idle indicators

I added indicator icons for idle staff.

Bugs fixes and QOL

  • Improved menu unlock order
  • Reworked construction and item window
  • Dish unlocked popup
  • Delayed “No items on menu” popup
  • Staff complaining messages issue fixed
  • Not enough cabinet space issue fixed
  • Staff turning into dealer issue fixed

