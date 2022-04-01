POSTAL 4: No Regerts - “We’re leaving Early Access soon!” Update [0.9]

Hi POSTAL Fans!
As promised, here is a 0.9 update for those of you that just can’t wait until 4/20 to see what new content has gone into the game. Really, you should probably just wait it out, but we wanted to give those of you that have been following the progress of POSTAL 4 a chance to sample the updates first. We’re in full bug fixing and performance tuning mode right now, so things will change pretty significantly between now and 4/20. Ah who are we kidding… it’ll probably still be pretty janky at 1.0, maybe wait for a post launch patch or 3 before trying it out ;)
We plan to continue evolving the game for months or probably even years to come. 1.0 is just another milestone on a longer journey for us, and it’s a journey we’re honored you’ve joined us on. Thank you for all your support so far!
As for what this update brings, the obvious game changer is the fact that dogs can now correctly ride scooters and yes! You CAN pet the dog! We’ve added a sweet grappling hook mechanic so you can live out your spider man fantasies to the max. Want more incentive to do crazy stuff? Well, we have you covered! We’ve implemented ‘Going POSTAL’ challenges across the game to discover. Also, as no open world game is complete without useless padding - we’ve added 100’s of collectables to try and hunt down. Finally, it’s a minor thing we know, but it’s now possible to play as Corey Cruise (Voice of PIII) or Rick Hunter (needs no introduction).
That’s just scratching the surface of this update, so check out the full change log below! And in case you missed it, check out the launch trailer:
Corey Cruise and Rick Hunter voice packs! You will now be able to select between the three Dude voices before starting a New Game
Grapple Points! You’ll see many grapple points throughout the game which you can use to access the normally inaccessible areas. Chain Sickle is required to use them
Dog petting!
Working Scooter ATM machines! In order to make better use of our in-game economy, we’ve finally implemented working ATM machines which are located right next to every Scooter station. Right now, in order to get access to a scooter, you’ll need to pay a fee
New Scooter speedometer! In First Person, you will now notice a working, sleek physical speedometer. You might notice some messages pop up on the central Scooter display too :)
Hold-To-Skip feature for cutscenes! You will no longer have to mash the Spacebar button to skip a cutscene
Easy, Medium and Hard difficulty settings! Those are just the basic difficulties. More POSTAL-style difficulty levels coming in 1.0!
New NPCs: Chicks and Scorpions!
Steerable Sniper Rifle bullet!
Missing paths / sequences to the VR errand! When we initially released this errand, several things weren’t quite ready such as the “Pay-To-Win” path which would allow you to skip puzzles by spending your hard earned in-game cash
New Sky / Landscape rocks and Roads!
Quick Health button!
Fast Travel boards!
Vending Machines! There are four types of vending machines: Clothing, Ammo / Weapons, Health and Speciality
Going POSTAL Challenges! Plenty of challenges have been added across all the maps. You’ll be able to get rewards for completing each challenge. If you fail one, you’ll be able to come back to it the next day and attempt it again! Update 1.0 will feature many more as well a less placeholder effect when a challenge is active!
Collectibles! (50 Kunny dolls, 50 Larry dolls, 50 Krotchy dolls and 20 Golden Larry dolls). Collecting 10 / 20 and 50 of each will spawn a reward box. This feature is not fully complete, especially the reward tiers. It will be wrapped up just in time for 1.0
Police Heat / Assault Like P2’s Wanted meter, performing illicit actions in sight of an authority figure will raise the player’s Heat level, the amount raised dependent on the heinousness of the act. Again like P2, any Heat level above 0 causes any authority figure to engage the player on sight. The big difference here comes from attaining a max Heat level.
Once the Heat Meter hits the max level, the police initiate an Assault on the player. This is a timed phase in which police units are dynamically spawned into the level to attack the player, or rather the player’s last known location. A timer appears on the player’s Heat Meter to indicate how much time is left in the Assault. Police units spawn in squads of 2-5 pawns each. The type and overall number of units that are spawned are dependent on the day of the week and possibly also the player’s selected difficulty mode. In an Assault, regular cops do not try to arrest the player. All authority figures will simply attempt to kill on sight for the duration. This feature will be fully fleshed out for 1.0 with things such as Police arriving on Scooters as well as different cop "tiers".
New Grenade model! with Krotchy and Kunny skins
New ambience music in several areas across the map!
Unique sounds for VR guns!
New Main Menu art! In 1.0, each day will have its own Menu art
Radio chatter for Police!
Dogs properly riding Scooters!
UI sounds to selecting days
Toggle for Heat Waves
Improved the controller support in various menus
Molotovs and fire should preform better
Improved sound design in Ghost Town area
Improved the Sewer Cinematic
Added more enemies to the Sewer mission
Changed up the level design in Prison
Implemented better fitting masks for every single pawn type in the game
Lowered the amount of dogs / cats required to complete the Animal Catcher mission
Replaced many placeholder textures
Polished automatic weapon recoil so it's applied over time as opposed to instantly
Improved the Desert area in Mexico side
Updated intro to Get Pussy, Cat Dude and Tinklage boss fight
Vast amount of interiors throughout the game, including the Mall, Trailer Park, Riverside and Suburbs houses, etc.
Improved the Clock Tower building in Residential tile
Cats will no longer run from the player when using Catnip
Polished up various Idle animations
Optimized ATM machines
Optimized the Mall building
Improved the Mercenary model
Improved the look of characters shoulders during certain animations
Improved the look of Hose cable, made it smoother and implemented new texture
Improved the look of the Lodge in Prison tile
Optimized the VR errand
Added third person reload animation for M60
Improved the look of poo piles
Updated the social media icons in Main Menu, added link to TikTok
Camera transition while entering Scooters will no longer block mouse input
Skins for certain pawn classes such as AHM
Updated Mouse / Gamepad HUD icons
Save Games will now show the area where the game was saved in
Save menu will now automatically highlight save game name text box when creating new save - just type a save name and hit enter, no other interaction required
Improved bystander hair materials
Reworked Clipboard third person animations
Vote For Governor: Voting queue line should start a bit earlier now. Widened voting queue as well
Increased Spike's hit box a bit, should help with him getting stuck on a specific rock
Added more cover points for NPCs throughout the game which should make the combat more interesting
Doors will now block dead bodies
Made improvements to the Foot IK
Adjusted color of the blood splatter, less cartoony
Replaced Suburbs tile Mike J’s Bidet building with Radio Station. Bidet store moved to the Mall
Implemented new Animal Catcher van and shack models
Decreased intensity of the Head Bob
Implemented ‘Restore Defaults’ option for Audio settings, tweaked default Music volume
Added blood cough after 1st and last drug (Drug pipe). Set heart rate to only gradually increase if drugs are used, added blood cough after 1st and last drug stage
More emotes have sounds
Catnip reload/reload sounds have been adjusted an improved
NPCs should be a touch louder
Scooter time trial improvements: you can now drive the scooter after failing the race (Arrow will be turned towards the start line, and you can stand the scooter on the start line), landing stabilizer added, so now after long jumps the scooter won't fall over
Added new model for Churn Burger building in Industrial tile
Adjusted placement of Darklodge “trigger” sounds when entering certain areas
End 3 bosses music and voice volumes have been adjusted
Improved Treasure Hunter cutscenes
Added a max velocity to the physics handle for the player's grabbed actor so the actor doesn't phase through collision, such as a floor in the dam when the player crouches with a small object like a basketball
Projectiles will now inherit their weapon’s cosmetic
Tweaked the Fournicator reload animation
Removed grenade trail when throwing a mine grenade
Locked the submerged rooms in Sewer Worker until the water level is lowered
Changed the "get over here" line on the Chain Sickle so it only plays on character hook
Broken bystanders spawning in the maps
Duplicate “Help me promote myself” sound on Monday
Getting stuck in Prison with no working keypad codes
Artifact visibility issues with the Treasure Hunter errand
Left hand not animating when asking for signatures after entering a scooter
Various assets in the game that didn’t have any texture assigned
Flinching animation montage
Many crashes
Bystanders stuck in Driving state
Uncleanable splats in Muck Mopper random encounter
Art Dealer paintings not being able to be picked up
Long completion time for Hole Digger random encounter
NPCs being locked in Puking state
Bugs with the Map Screen menu / controller support
Border Slingshot guard vision and combat range
Critical bugs in Game Developer errand
Certain characters still using old models
Jump and landing animations overriding other animations in a much less dumb way
Racers AI, now they should properly return to their vehicles
Stopped Champ from teleporting to the player randomly on Thursday after Dark Lodge
Not being able to save in the Mall on Wednesday and Thursday
Front windows not being able to be destroyed on cars
‘Move and Shoot’ NPC aiming
Elevator button in Wipe Compound
Bug where the phone would not play any sounds after loading from Meet Associate Cinematic
Birds getting stuck in the ground
Dropbox being blocked by crates in Pay Fine cutscene
Kevlar or SIC armor from ending up as the player's active powerup
Infinite money glitch with ATM machines
Missing terrain in level buffer
Not being able to pee in Spike's bowl after getting ragdolled
NPC sliding on their feet during walking animation
Players being able to use powerups when ragdolled
Certain walk animations looking janky
Choppy particle effects in Dark Lodge
Scrap bonus not working properly during Pay Fine errand
Untextured shoulder pads on Hardrock during Prison cutscene
Implemented missing M60 / Rocket Launcher VR skins
Missing cabinets in Trailer Park
Various bugs with emotes & perspective changes
Janky Bidet Bust outro cinematic
‘Cumming soon’ text on Friday New Game button
Krotchy’s Tip about the Petitions triggering on Thursday and Friday
A bunch of crashes reported on Steam Forums
Inaccessible Art Dealer paintings
Missing HUD icons
Being able to walk through Dam walls and break the game
Issues with Tomb Raider huts, they now spawn AI’s as expected
Issue with players being able to exit the Dam Inspector errand through the failsafe door before errand completion
Long standing issue with NPCs spawning in the air
Adjusted several low pass filter issues across the maps
Water sounds for Kunny island moat
In unlocking the Jail in pay fine the computer will now say “first lock down overridden” then “second lock down overridden” in order.
Added a check to prevent Wednesday end-of-day from triggering while the player is still in Kunny Island
