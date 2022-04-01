POSTAL 4: No Regerts - “We’re leaving Early Access soon!” Update [0.9]

Hi POSTAL Fans!

As promised, here is a 0.9 update for those of you that just can’t wait until 4/20 to see what new content has gone into the game. Really, you should probably just wait it out, but we wanted to give those of you that have been following the progress of POSTAL 4 a chance to sample the updates first. We’re in full bug fixing and performance tuning mode right now, so things will change pretty significantly between now and 4/20. Ah who are we kidding… it’ll probably still be pretty janky at 1.0, maybe wait for a post launch patch or 3 before trying it out ;)

We plan to continue evolving the game for months or probably even years to come. 1.0 is just another milestone on a longer journey for us, and it’s a journey we’re honored you’ve joined us on. Thank you for all your support so far!

As for what this update brings, the obvious game changer is the fact that dogs can now correctly ride scooters and yes! You CAN pet the dog! We’ve added a sweet grappling hook mechanic so you can live out your spider man fantasies to the max. Want more incentive to do crazy stuff? Well, we have you covered! We’ve implemented ‘Going POSTAL’ challenges across the game to discover. Also, as no open world game is complete without useless padding - we’ve added 100’s of collectables to try and hunt down. Finally, it’s a minor thing we know, but it’s now possible to play as Corey Cruise (Voice of PIII) or Rick Hunter (needs no introduction).

That’s just scratching the surface of this update, so check out the full change log below! And in case you missed it, check out the launch trailer:

Corey Cruise and Rick Hunter voice packs! You will now be able to select between the three Dude voices before starting a New Game

Grapple Points! You’ll see many grapple points throughout the game which you can use to access the normally inaccessible areas. Chain Sickle is required to use them

Dog petting!

Working Scooter ATM machines! In order to make better use of our in-game economy, we’ve finally implemented working ATM machines which are located right next to every Scooter station. Right now, in order to get access to a scooter, you’ll need to pay a fee

New Scooter speedometer! In First Person, you will now notice a working, sleek physical speedometer. You might notice some messages pop up on the central Scooter display too :)

Hold-To-Skip feature for cutscenes! You will no longer have to mash the Spacebar button to skip a cutscene

Easy, Medium and Hard difficulty settings! Those are just the basic difficulties. More POSTAL-style difficulty levels coming in 1.0!

New NPCs: Chicks and Scorpions!

Steerable Sniper Rifle bullet!

Missing paths / sequences to the VR errand! When we initially released this errand, several things weren’t quite ready such as the “Pay-To-Win” path which would allow you to skip puzzles by spending your hard earned in-game cash

New Sky / Landscape rocks and Roads!

Quick Health button!

Fast Travel boards!

Vending Machines! There are four types of vending machines: Clothing, Ammo / Weapons, Health and Speciality

Going POSTAL Challenges! Plenty of challenges have been added across all the maps. You’ll be able to get rewards for completing each challenge. If you fail one, you’ll be able to come back to it the next day and attempt it again! Update 1.0 will feature many more as well a less placeholder effect when a challenge is active!

Collectibles! (50 Kunny dolls, 50 Larry dolls, 50 Krotchy dolls and 20 Golden Larry dolls). Collecting 10 / 20 and 50 of each will spawn a reward box. This feature is not fully complete, especially the reward tiers. It will be wrapped up just in time for 1.0

Police Heat / Assault Like P2’s Wanted meter, performing illicit actions in sight of an authority figure will raise the player’s Heat level, the amount raised dependent on the heinousness of the act. Again like P2, any Heat level above 0 causes any authority figure to engage the player on sight. The big difference here comes from attaining a max Heat level.

Once the Heat Meter hits the max level, the police initiate an Assault on the player. This is a timed phase in which police units are dynamically spawned into the level to attack the player, or rather the player’s last known location. A timer appears on the player’s Heat Meter to indicate how much time is left in the Assault. Police units spawn in squads of 2-5 pawns each. The type and overall number of units that are spawned are dependent on the day of the week and possibly also the player’s selected difficulty mode. In an Assault, regular cops do not try to arrest the player. All authority figures will simply attempt to kill on sight for the duration. This feature will be fully fleshed out for 1.0 with things such as Police arriving on Scooters as well as different cop "tiers".

New Grenade model! with Krotchy and Kunny skins

New ambience music in several areas across the map!

Unique sounds for VR guns!

New Main Menu art! In 1.0, each day will have its own Menu art

Radio chatter for Police!

Dogs properly riding Scooters!

UI sounds to selecting days

Toggle for Heat Waves

Improved the controller support in various menus

Molotovs and fire should preform better

Improved sound design in Ghost Town area

Improved the Sewer Cinematic

Added more enemies to the Sewer mission

Changed up the level design in Prison

Implemented better fitting masks for every single pawn type in the game

Lowered the amount of dogs / cats required to complete the Animal Catcher mission

Replaced many placeholder textures

Polished automatic weapon recoil so it's applied over time as opposed to instantly

Improved the Desert area in Mexico side

Updated intro to Get Pussy, Cat Dude and Tinklage boss fight

Vast amount of interiors throughout the game, including the Mall, Trailer Park, Riverside and Suburbs houses, etc.

Improved the Clock Tower building in Residential tile

Cats will no longer run from the player when using Catnip

Polished up various Idle animations

Optimized ATM machines

Optimized the Mall building

Improved the Mercenary model

Improved the look of characters shoulders during certain animations

Improved the look of Hose cable, made it smoother and implemented new texture

Improved the look of the Lodge in Prison tile

Optimized the VR errand

Added third person reload animation for M60

Improved the look of poo piles

Updated the social media icons in Main Menu, added link to TikTok

Camera transition while entering Scooters will no longer block mouse input

Skins for certain pawn classes such as AHM

Updated Mouse / Gamepad HUD icons

Save Games will now show the area where the game was saved in

Save menu will now automatically highlight save game name text box when creating new save - just type a save name and hit enter, no other interaction required

Improved bystander hair materials

Reworked Clipboard third person animations

Vote For Governor: Voting queue line should start a bit earlier now. Widened voting queue as well

Increased Spike's hit box a bit, should help with him getting stuck on a specific rock

Added more cover points for NPCs throughout the game which should make the combat more interesting

Doors will now block dead bodies

Made improvements to the Foot IK

Adjusted color of the blood splatter, less cartoony

Replaced Suburbs tile Mike J’s Bidet building with Radio Station. Bidet store moved to the Mall

Implemented new Animal Catcher van and shack models

Decreased intensity of the Head Bob

Implemented ‘Restore Defaults’ option for Audio settings, tweaked default Music volume

Added blood cough after 1st and last drug (Drug pipe). Set heart rate to only gradually increase if drugs are used, added blood cough after 1st and last drug stage

More emotes have sounds

Catnip reload/reload sounds have been adjusted an improved

NPCs should be a touch louder

Scooter time trial improvements: you can now drive the scooter after failing the race (Arrow will be turned towards the start line, and you can stand the scooter on the start line), landing stabilizer added, so now after long jumps the scooter won't fall over

Added new model for Churn Burger building in Industrial tile

Adjusted placement of Darklodge “trigger” sounds when entering certain areas

End 3 bosses music and voice volumes have been adjusted

Improved Treasure Hunter cutscenes

Added a max velocity to the physics handle for the player's grabbed actor so the actor doesn't phase through collision, such as a floor in the dam when the player crouches with a small object like a basketball

Projectiles will now inherit their weapon’s cosmetic

Tweaked the Fournicator reload animation

Removed grenade trail when throwing a mine grenade

Locked the submerged rooms in Sewer Worker until the water level is lowered

Changed the "get over here" line on the Chain Sickle so it only plays on character hook

Broken bystanders spawning in the maps

Duplicate “Help me promote myself” sound on Monday

Getting stuck in Prison with no working keypad codes

Artifact visibility issues with the Treasure Hunter errand

Left hand not animating when asking for signatures after entering a scooter

Various assets in the game that didn’t have any texture assigned

Flinching animation montage

Many crashes

Bystanders stuck in Driving state

Uncleanable splats in Muck Mopper random encounter

Art Dealer paintings not being able to be picked up

Long completion time for Hole Digger random encounter

NPCs being locked in Puking state

Bugs with the Map Screen menu / controller support

Border Slingshot guard vision and combat range

Critical bugs in Game Developer errand

Certain characters still using old models

Jump and landing animations overriding other animations in a much less dumb way

Racers AI, now they should properly return to their vehicles

Stopped Champ from teleporting to the player randomly on Thursday after Dark Lodge

Not being able to save in the Mall on Wednesday and Thursday

Front windows not being able to be destroyed on cars

‘Move and Shoot’ NPC aiming

Elevator button in Wipe Compound

Bug where the phone would not play any sounds after loading from Meet Associate Cinematic

Birds getting stuck in the ground

Dropbox being blocked by crates in Pay Fine cutscene

Kevlar or SIC armor from ending up as the player's active powerup

Infinite money glitch with ATM machines

Missing terrain in level buffer

Not being able to pee in Spike's bowl after getting ragdolled

NPC sliding on their feet during walking animation

Players being able to use powerups when ragdolled

Certain walk animations looking janky

Choppy particle effects in Dark Lodge

Scrap bonus not working properly during Pay Fine errand

Untextured shoulder pads on Hardrock during Prison cutscene

Implemented missing M60 / Rocket Launcher VR skins

Missing cabinets in Trailer Park

Various bugs with emotes & perspective changes

Janky Bidet Bust outro cinematic

‘Cumming soon’ text on Friday New Game button

Krotchy’s Tip about the Petitions triggering on Thursday and Friday

A bunch of crashes reported on Steam Forums

Inaccessible Art Dealer paintings

Missing HUD icons

Being able to walk through Dam walls and break the game

Issues with Tomb Raider huts, they now spawn AI’s as expected

Issue with players being able to exit the Dam Inspector errand through the failsafe door before errand completion

Long standing issue with NPCs spawning in the air

Adjusted several low pass filter issues across the maps

Water sounds for Kunny island moat

In unlocking the Jail in pay fine the computer will now say “first lock down overridden” then “second lock down overridden” in order.

Added a check to prevent Wednesday end-of-day from triggering while the player is still in Kunny Island