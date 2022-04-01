Tumble Patch 1.1001

Heya! Long time no see!
I took a break, left and never came back. The game didn't attract an audience I was hoping for which left my motivation and mental health in shambles. This is a tiny patch, which includes:
-changed the banners in character selection menu
-fixed a few issues with the gameplay
I don't expect to come back to this project full time again, however a mobile release is most definitely coming- I have it working on my phone, only a few minor tweaks are needed for publishing on the Google Play Store. Going forward you can expect a few discounts- most notably next week, starting april 4th. Don't forget to buy it for your whole family if you haven't already!
Thank you, take care, stay hydrated,
Aleq
Changed files in this update