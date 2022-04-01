 Skip to content

Tumble update for 1 April 2022

Tumble Patch 1.1001

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heya! Long time no see!
I took a break, left and never came back. The game didn't attract an audience I was hoping for which left my motivation and mental health in shambles. This is a tiny patch, which includes:
-changed the banners in character selection menu
-fixed a few issues with the gameplay

I don't expect to come back to this project full time again, however a mobile release is most definitely coming- I have it working on my phone, only a few minor tweaks are needed for publishing on the Google Play Store. Going forward you can expect a few discounts- most notably next week, starting april 4th. Don't forget to buy it for your whole family if you haven't already!

Thank you, take care, stay hydrated,

Aleq

