Tumble Patch 1.1001

Heya! Long time no see!

I took a break, left and never came back. The game didn't attract an audience I was hoping for which left my motivation and mental health in shambles. This is a tiny patch, which includes:

-changed the banners in character selection menu

-fixed a few issues with the gameplay

I don't expect to come back to this project full time again, however a mobile release is most definitely coming- I have it working on my phone, only a few minor tweaks are needed for publishing on the Google Play Store. Going forward you can expect a few discounts- most notably next week, starting april 4th. Don't forget to buy it for your whole family if you haven't already!

Thank you, take care, stay hydrated,

Aleq