Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.5)

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added the new "Light" shield

Added the new "Heavy" shield

Added the new "Barrel" shield

Added the new "Iron" shield

Added the new "Blaaka47" assault rifle

Added the new "Chicagun" submachine gun

Added the new "Light50" sniper rifle

Added the new "W40" sniper rifle

Added the new "Twins" shotgun

Added the new "Bla47" SMG

Improvements

Weapon balancing

Improved the readability of the weapon stat bars (split them in 5 sections)

Improved weapon/grenade/shield tooltip placement in setup/shop scenes to avoid overlapping with the stats UI

Improved the weapon comparison UI in the setup and shop screens

Added the detailed stats in the weapon tooltips

Tweaked the default arsenal of each faction

Unified the agent/target move speed accuracy modifiers

Unified the weapon accuracy curve

Updated the shooting range arsenal with the new weapons

Disabled equipment move/rotate on the rack in the shooting range mission

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the cover indicators when equipped with a shield

Fixed shield being equippable on sniping spots

Fixed the max shield count limit check when already equipped with a shield

Fixed the shield price tags not updating when purchasing an item

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.