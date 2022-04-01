Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.5)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Added the new "Light" shield
- Added the new "Heavy" shield
- Added the new "Barrel" shield
- Added the new "Iron" shield
- Added the new "Blaaka47" assault rifle
- Added the new "Chicagun" submachine gun
- Added the new "Light50" sniper rifle
- Added the new "W40" sniper rifle
- Added the new "Twins" shotgun
- Added the new "Bla47" SMG
Improvements
- Weapon balancing
- Improved the readability of the weapon stat bars (split them in 5 sections)
- Improved weapon/grenade/shield tooltip placement in setup/shop scenes to avoid overlapping with the stats UI
- Improved the weapon comparison UI in the setup and shop screens
- Added the detailed stats in the weapon tooltips
- Tweaked the default arsenal of each faction
- Unified the agent/target move speed accuracy modifiers
- Unified the weapon accuracy curve
- Updated the shooting range arsenal with the new weapons
- Disabled equipment move/rotate on the rack in the shooting range mission
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the cover indicators when equipped with a shield
- Fixed shield being equippable on sniping spots
- Fixed the max shield count limit check when already equipped with a shield
- Fixed the shield price tags not updating when purchasing an item
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
