Update 2.2 BETA 1 Hotfix

If you have mods installed it might be best to uninstall them, since they're probably incompatible with the current version of the game. This can cause issues in-game. We suggest waiting until your mods get updated by their creators.

BUG FIXES

Fixed getting stuck in Hub because gates didn't open.

Fixed getting stuck inside the player container home.

Fixed old saves having a completed tutorial having to do new tutorial steps.

KNOWN ISSUES

Sometimes gameplay tips are not visible to the player or they spawn far from player.

Grass anomaly deals no damage.

Some trucks are glowing like crazy. Don't look at them too long, keep your eyes safe! (Even if they're beautiful).

Katya's body in the tutorial part ignores volume settings.

Reflector anomaly doesn't reflect thrown items back (DON'T TRY IT!).

Cassettes freeze in place after putting them in the cassette player on the map.

Thank you for reporting these bugs and more, it greatly helps us catch and fix them!

As always we need your feedback on our updates. If you feel like you've experienced much in the new 2.2 update, please complete this questionnaire. Thank you!