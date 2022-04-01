 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Into the Radius VR update for 1 April 2022

Update 2.2 BETA 1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8482898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you have mods installed it might be best to uninstall them, since they're probably incompatible with the current version of the game. This can cause issues in-game. We suggest waiting until your mods get updated by their creators.

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed getting stuck in Hub because gates didn't open.
  • Fixed getting stuck inside the player container home.
  • Fixed old saves having a completed tutorial having to do new tutorial steps.
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Sometimes gameplay tips are not visible to the player or they spawn far from player.
  • Grass anomaly deals no damage.
  • Some trucks are glowing like crazy. Don't look at them too long, keep your eyes safe! (Even if they're beautiful).
  • Katya's body in the tutorial part ignores volume settings.
  • Reflector anomaly doesn't reflect thrown items back (DON'T TRY IT!).
  • Cassettes freeze in place after putting them in the cassette player on the map.
  • Thank you for reporting these bugs and more, it greatly helps us catch and fix them!
BETA 2.2 QUESTIONNAIRE

As always we need your feedback on our updates. If you feel like you've experienced much in the new 2.2 update, please complete this questionnaire. Thank you!

Changed depots in ci-dev branch

View more data in app history for build 8482898
Project Radius Content Depot 1012791
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.