Friday Progress Report 252

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

While making sample recipe mods we found critical save-breaking bugs in the ingredient system, so we had to stop progress on that before the bugs are taken care of.

The bug is triggered when modding ingredients or recipes in an existing save, the ingredient tags and effects get scrambled, so avoid modding these until the next update!

We are also working on the next big feature of the building system, uploading buildings.

And we have implemented multi-tile pieces, this feature was required for the medium tower, since they occupy 1 tile and half, this is the main reason we haven’t released them yet despite being fully modeled and textured, but we do need to test these pieces more before releasing them, so it may take a few more days before we add the medium tower parts.

The recipe mod sample and the medium tower pieces should be ready and released during this week.