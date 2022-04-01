Update 1.1 is here.

Teams Thoughts

To avoid making a way too big announcement here and to be able to answer everyone's questions adequately, Verde will be posting detailed information about the mechanic changes soon in the Community Hub, keep an eye on that.

Also, despite the date,

Additions

10 New Mutations

Two of them are locked behind new unlocks. Detailed information about them in the in-depth post in the community hub

Late game crises

We've noticed from your feedback that the game was pending towards the easier side as the years go by, so we figured out we could give it a little twist with some strong crises that only happen from the third year onwards.

With the two new crises: Thunderstorm and Harmful Pesticides, winning should not be taken for granted after the second year. More about them in the community hub.

New Widgets

With both of them being player suggestions from the community hub, we introduced a capacity meter to show how many resources your tree can hold and a Winter Intensity predictor that tells you exactly how cruel the next winter is going to be.

Cold Resistance mechanic

Several mutations used to reduce how much winter drained energy on specific stem tiles, however, this was severely inconsistent.

We introduced a mechanic to unify all of these, more details will be included in the in-depth post.

Balance changes

Changed shop and Winter scalings

While the first year remained untouched, from the third year and onwards the shop should have higher prices and winter starts getting harder in the second year.

These changes should affect all game modes but are way easier to notice on the Speed Sprout(aka hard)

New Loss Condition

Having no stem tiles now means you are dead

Old loss conditions still apply.

Small changes

Resilience can no longer make a crisis shorter than one day

Beacon of Eden effect: 2 -> 1

Pollution cost increase: +1 -> x2

Removed a bug that made Junipery apply 9 times

Other Changes

Visual changes

Several visual changes were made in an attempt to make the game visual less noisy overall.

What do you think about these changes? Do you like them? Do you hate them? Let us know.

Auto leaf replacement

Now it is way faster and should work properly with the Amazonian Canopy mutation.

Flying resources

Now have a less predictable path towards their objective, they should orbit their objective a bit before going in.

Fixes

Fixed unlocks menu not being able to display a big number of unlocks

Reduced the amount of floating leaf tiles