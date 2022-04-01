Update 1.1 is here.

Teams Thoughts
To avoid making a way too big announcement here and to be able to answer everyone's questions adequately, Verde will be posting detailed information about the mechanic changes soon in the Community Hub, keep an eye on that.
Additions
10 New Mutations
Two of them are locked behind new unlocks. Detailed information about them in the in-depth post in the community hub
Late game crises
We've noticed from your feedback that the game was pending towards the easier side as the years go by, so we figured out we could give it a little twist with some strong crises that only happen from the third year onwards.
With the two new crises: Thunderstorm and Harmful Pesticides, winning should not be taken for granted after the second year. More about them in the community hub.
New Widgets
With both of them being player suggestions from the community hub, we introduced a capacity meter to show how many resources your tree can hold and a Winter Intensity predictor that tells you exactly how cruel the next winter is going to be.
Cold Resistance mechanic
Several mutations used to reduce how much winter drained energy on specific stem tiles, however, this was severely inconsistent.
We introduced a mechanic to unify all of these, more details will be included in the in-depth post.
Balance changes
Changed shop and Winter scalings
While the first year remained untouched, from the third year and onwards the shop should have higher prices and winter starts getting harder in the second year.
These changes should affect all game modes but are way easier to notice on the Speed Sprout(aka hard)
New Loss Condition
Having no stem tiles now means you are dead
Old loss conditions still apply.
Small changes
Resilience can no longer make a crisis shorter than one day
Beacon of Eden effect: 2 -> 1
Pollution cost increase: +1 -> x2
Removed a bug that made Junipery apply 9 times
Other Changes
Visual changes
Several visual changes were made in an attempt to make the game visual less noisy overall.
What do you think about these changes? Do you like them? Do you hate them? Let us know.
Auto leaf replacement
Now it is way faster and should work properly with the Amazonian Canopy mutation.
Flying resources
Now have a less predictable path towards their objective, they should orbit their objective a bit before going in.
Fixes
Fixed unlocks menu not being able to display a big number of unlocks
Reduced the amount of floating leaf tiles
