Update: 1.0.07

V1.0.07
NEW FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS:
. Camera's Follow player now limits the camera view rectangle instead of the camera itself.
BUG FIXES:
. Bullet positions were twitching with fast scrolling
. Don't crash if an FBX file is invalid
. FBX models were mirrored after import
. The translate and rotation tools were not using the 3D model's pivots but its barycentric center
. Camera's Follow player could go outside of the limits because of inertia
. Bullets particles system was not starting
. Trigger zone preview was not correctly updated while playing the level
. Force field particle system now clears its emitter particles when the force field is stopped
. Pause sound is stopped when restarting the game again
. Changing a 3D background collision type disabled the collision until reloading of the scene
. Banking player shows the middle sprite in the Collision shape window
. Small items performance optimization
Note: You need to adjust your Camera's Follow player settings to the new behavior.
Blade of death game camera needs to be updated by hand: either change the left and right limits to 75 or delete the whole blades directory: the game will be updated when you'll launch the editor again.
Changed files in this update