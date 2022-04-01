Patch 2.5.5 4/1/2022

Fixed the house in lake town that was full of snow and moved the ammo boxes off the floor.
All treasure chests now use the new system.
Fixed the fence gap in the West Ruins. Players can no longer cheat to get the Green Orb.
Various minor fixes.
