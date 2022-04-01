 Skip to content

A Short Hike update for 1 April 2022

An April Fools Multiplayer Experiment

Share · View all patches · Build 8482011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

So, a friend thought it would be funny if I announced A Short Hike Battle Royale for April Fools. I was like, "ha - what a funny concept" ...and then started tinkering with multiplayer code.

And now today, you can try A Short Hike 99 - a downloadable multiplayer mod.
This won't ever be an official mode for the game, but I wanted to share the results of this experiment with you all somehow. So it's a mod!

With it installed, you'll be able to see up to 99 other players who are playing it at the same time.

You can check it out using the Betas tab in the game's Steam properties.

I'm going to keep the multiplayer server up for about 2 weeks. You can read more about it here:
https://adamgryu.itch.io/a-short-hike-99-online-mod

Maybe I'll see you on the island!
Have a good April everyone, I'm looking forward to this warm weather ☀️

  • Adam

Changed depots in ashorthike99_mod branch

View more data in app history for build 8482011
A Short Hike Windows Depot 1055541
A Short Hike OSX Depot 1055542
A Short Hike Linux Depot 1055543
