An April Fools Multiplayer Experiment

So, a friend thought it would be funny if I announced A Short Hike Battle Royale for April Fools. I was like, "ha - what a funny concept" ...and then started tinkering with multiplayer code.

And now today, you can try A Short Hike 99 - a downloadable multiplayer mod.

This won't ever be an official mode for the game, but I wanted to share the results of this experiment with you all somehow. So it's a mod!

With it installed, you'll be able to see up to 99 other players who are playing it at the same time.

You can check it out using the Betas tab in the game's Steam properties.

I'm going to keep the multiplayer server up for about 2 weeks. You can read more about it here:

https://adamgryu.itch.io/a-short-hike-99-online-mod

Maybe I'll see you on the island!

Have a good April everyone, I'm looking forward to this warm weather ☀️