Second chapter is HERE!

We plannes to release second chapter much earlier. And comepletely. But it went too big. So we cut it on two parts, each part contain around 2 gameplay hours. Pandora 2:1 is already avialable on Steam and due nex couple weeks we will update it with Pandora 2:2.

Check our trailer!



There was a hard choice - to cut and burn part of Noch to make it faster and shorter, Or tell the story the way it appeared in our heads and later. We want to tell the whole story. To be epic.