Early Access Hotfix - 2022/04/01

Hello recruits,
Thank you very much for all your comments and support since the release of “Have a Nice Death” in Early Access.
This patch - more important than the previous ones - contains additional gameplay tweaks, VFX and sound improvements, as well as bug fixes.
We remain attentive to your feedback and try to respond to it as soon as possible.
GAMEPLAY
- Redesign and enhancement of the automatic Volte-Face system (automatically turns Death to the enemy during the attack) and added an option to turn it on/off.
- Redesign and enhancement of the dash Assist system (replace Death after a dash to help attack) and added an option to enable/disable it.
- Spell “Makeshift Rockets”: added upgrade Level 2.
- The run timer is now stopped during dialogues and kinematics.
- Added option to change voice volume.
BUGFIXES
- Players may be blocked in some battle arenas.
- Some ranged attacks do not launch on the correct side after players have turned around.
- The spell “Poison Mist” does not apply the poison effect.
- Rewards of a level are different from the levels in the first world.
- Players should get stuck in the ground less after crossing a platform.
- Mana/Life upgrade VFX and sound are played as the player enters a new level.
- The “Scythe-Evident Truth” curse can do negative damage to weapons with little damage.
- The worker guide entry of a weapon is not unlocked when purchased from a store.
- “Termination” type Curses are triggered when players break doors or some GPE.
- Infinite loading after taking the elevator in the shop.
- Control Room: New scythe damage does not update in the “Transform” panel.
- Mini-boss Denzel King Dengue (World 3) falls through the level when stunned while performing a flying attack.
- Multiple colliders fixed in levels.
- Various fixes for text/localization.
- A lot of minor fixes.
VFX
- VFX for Poison has been updated
- Changes on Anima and Soulary VFX
- Added new VFX for Curses
SOUND
- Added and fixed various sound effects.
- Added ambiant sounds.
Changed files in this update