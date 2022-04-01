 Skip to content

Have a Nice Death update for 1 April 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/04/01

Share · View all patches · Build 8481929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello recruits,

Thank you very much for all your comments and support since the release of “Have a Nice Death” in Early Access.

This patch - more important than the previous ones - contains additional gameplay tweaks, VFX and sound improvements, as well as bug fixes.

We remain attentive to your feedback and try to respond to it as soon as possible.

GAMEPLAY

  • Redesign and enhancement of the automatic Volte-Face system (automatically turns Death to the enemy during the attack) and added an option to turn it on/off.
  • Redesign and enhancement of the dash Assist system (replace Death after a dash to help attack) and added an option to enable/disable it.
  • Spell “Makeshift Rockets”: added upgrade Level 2.
  • The run timer is now stopped during dialogues and kinematics.
  • Added option to change voice volume.

BUGFIXES

  • Players may be blocked in some battle arenas.
  • Some ranged attacks do not launch on the correct side after players have turned around.
  • The spell “Poison Mist” does not apply the poison effect.
  • Rewards of a level are different from the levels in the first world.
  • Players should get stuck in the ground less after crossing a platform.
  • Mana/Life upgrade VFX and sound are played as the player enters a new level.
  • The “Scythe-Evident Truth” curse can do negative damage to weapons with little damage.
  • The worker guide entry of a weapon is not unlocked when purchased from a store.
  • “Termination” type Curses are triggered when players break doors or some GPE.
  • Infinite loading after taking the elevator in the shop.
  • Control Room: New scythe damage does not update in the “Transform” panel.
  • Mini-boss Denzel King Dengue (World 3) falls through the level when stunned while performing a flying attack.
  • Multiple colliders fixed in levels.
  • Various fixes for text/localization.
  • A lot of minor fixes.

VFX

  • VFX for Poison has been updated
  • Changes on Anima and Soulary VFX
  • Added new VFX for Curses

SOUND

  • Added and fixed various sound effects.
  • Added ambiant sounds.

