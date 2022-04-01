Early Access Hotfix - 2022/04/01

Hello recruits,

Thank you very much for all your comments and support since the release of “Have a Nice Death” in Early Access.

This patch - more important than the previous ones - contains additional gameplay tweaks, VFX and sound improvements, as well as bug fixes.

We remain attentive to your feedback and try to respond to it as soon as possible.

GAMEPLAY

Redesign and enhancement of the automatic Volte-Face system (automatically turns Death to the enemy during the attack) and added an option to turn it on/off.

Redesign and enhancement of the dash Assist system (replace Death after a dash to help attack) and added an option to enable/disable it.

Spell “Makeshift Rockets”: added upgrade Level 2.

The run timer is now stopped during dialogues and kinematics.

Added option to change voice volume.

BUGFIXES

Players may be blocked in some battle arenas.

Players may be blocked in some battle arenas. Some ranged attacks do not launch on the correct side after players have turned around.

Some ranged attacks do not launch on the correct side after players have turned around. The spell “Poison Mist” does not apply the poison effect.

The spell “Poison Mist” does not apply the poison effect. Rewards of a level are different from the levels in the first world.

Rewards of a level are different from the levels in the first world. Players should get stuck in the ground less after crossing a platform.

Mana/Life upgrade VFX and sound are played as the player enters a new level.

Mana/Life upgrade VFX and sound are played as the player enters a new level. The “Scythe-Evident Truth” curse can do negative damage to weapons with little damage.

The “Scythe-Evident Truth” curse can do negative damage to weapons with little damage. The worker guide entry of a weapon is not unlocked when purchased from a store.

The worker guide entry of a weapon is not unlocked when purchased from a store. “Termination” type Curses are triggered when players break doors or some GPE.

“Termination” type Curses are triggered when players break doors or some GPE. Infinite loading after taking the elevator in the shop.

Infinite loading after taking the elevator in the shop. Control Room: New scythe damage does not update in the “Transform” panel.

Control Room: New scythe damage does not update in the “Transform” panel. Mini-boss Denzel King Dengue (World 3) falls through the level when stunned while performing a flying attack.

Mini-boss Denzel King Dengue (World 3) falls through the level when stunned while performing a flying attack. Multiple colliders fixed in levels.

Various fixes for text/localization.

A lot of minor fixes.

VFX

VFX for Poison has been updated

Changes on Anima and Soulary VFX

Added new VFX for Curses

SOUND