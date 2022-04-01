Update v0.92

Hello everyone,

Below are the patch notes for this update. This update adds many new skills and trinkets that help synergise with existing mechanics, as well as making more builds viable! Several parts of the game have also been reworked/rebalanced.

The next update will rework the Challenge Options (to give more incentive in activating it) and finalise the Lobby progression. Stay tuned!

Thanks for playing as always,

Toblue

v0.92 Patch notes

Note: Quicksaves will likely not be compatible with this update, so finish any unfinished runs first!

New Additions and Changes

Added a new level to the Heart

Added a new Lobby NPC ! This NPC gives information on all achievements and corresponding unlocks

Added 12 new achievements . Each achievement unlocks something in game. Previous achievements: "Defeat all bosses" and "High scorer" now unlocks something

Added 44 new skills : 17 Red, 4 Purple, 12 Blue, 3 Strike, 8 Late Game. (3 unlocked by achievement)

Added 42 new trinkets : 17 Common, 8 Uncommon, 13 Rare , 4 Cursed. (9 unlocked by achievements)

Added 2 new slates (both unlocked by achievement)

Reworked Secret Rooms . Cursed chests can occasionally appear in secret rooms

Minor improvements to hazard tile generation. Hazard tiles can generate more erratically in closed rooms

"Random Trinket" option from Boosters (the purple fires that spawn on floor 4 and 7) is replaced with "Chest" that spawns a chest in room instead

Luck now affects Boosters. Luck can affect the number of Boosters spawned, and number of boosts in each Booster. Boosters affected by luck positively will have green text and red for negative luck

Improved object spawning. If room is full, spawned gold and keys will be directly added to player's inventory instead. If room is almost full, spawned objects are much less likely to fail

Void Potions now spawn on 2nd and 3rd floor of each area. These Void Potions are locked and require a key to obtain. Shops no longer sell Void Potions, except on Floor 10. Special shops can still sell Void Potions. Reasoning: For newer players, they might not be willing to save/spend the gold for Void Potions and this often puts their SV lower, thus making battles longer and more difficult. For players that understand the importance of boosting SV, they may feel "forced" to spend their gold on Void Potions, thus removing their choices when it comes to buying other shop items. This change hopes to remedy both of these problems

Thorns reworked to: "Reflect 3 damage per stack to the attacker when you are hit by damaging skills (even if damage is negated). Reflect double damage if damaging skill is Overloaded."

Reworked all effects that inflict Thorns

Added a new skill package: Thorns. This package contains skills that relate to Thorns, but Thorns trinkets are considered generic and can always appear

Other Changes

The Caster's starting HP increased from 55 to 60

The Brawler now heals 1 HP on battle end

The Shopkeeper now starts with 2x Stock List, starting gold increased from 20 to 25

The Voidling's starting HP increased from 50 to 55, SV increased from 7-8 to 8-8

Some shop items have their prices increased slightly

Hidden items can sometimes be Void Potions

Secret rooms can very rarely spawn Void Potions

Floor 1 enemies' stun reduced ever so slightly

Obliterated enemies has a chance to drop extra loot

Poison damage on enemies lowered by 1

Game will now save skill packages picked in your previous run and try to pick different packages for your new run to encourage diversity

Using slates will auto-close inventory first, for better visual clarity

Now that there are more trinkets that synergise with Defending, Defend Fortified reverted from 60% to 50%

Trinket sprite improvements

Minor improvements

Skill Balancing

Some "Once per battle" skills now have "uses per battle" instead

Snatch cost increased from 2 to 3, damage increased

Lightning Bolt reworked

Gear Second health cost lowered by 2, Strengthened increased from 10% to 15%

Late game skills can start appearing from floor 5 (10% chance + 15% per floor after floor 5), overall spawn chance reduced, no longer guaranteed to spawn on floor 10

Twister reworked to feel more intuitive to use

Trinket Balancing

Trap Converter rarity reverted to uncommon, uses revert to 5

Totem Pole healing increased from 2 to 3

Bonsai Tree trigger threshold increased from 12 to 14

Siphoning Orb is now uncommon

Mana Gem effect changed to "After defending, gain 5 mana."

Other Balancing

Item: Rage Potion self damage reduced from 6 to 4

Spell: Deplete effect changed to "The next skill you queue costs 2 AP, but is Once per battle"

Spell: Override cost lowered from 16 to 14

Enemy Passive: Restricter inflicts Restrict for 3 turns, up from 1

Enemy Passive: Silencer inflicts Silence for 2 turns, up from 1

Enemy Passive: Retaliate damage trigger threshold increased

Enemy skills that heal will now state value healed when hovered over

Enemy skill: All Must End no longer removes a random buff from player, damage increased slightly

Enemy: Fairy no longer flees on turn 1, stun reduced slightly, stat scaling increased

Improved Enemy Passive: Metamorphosis statuses

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug with Skill: Impending Burst's Exhaust not setting cast counter to 3

Spell: Delay should now correctly set your AP to 1

Fixed bug with incorrect synergy skills combining

Deflect trap should now give Deflect for the correct number of turns

Active Trinkets that gain/inflict statuses will now update damage forecast

Fixed bug with a variable not saving correctly

Fixed bug with trinkets obtained from interactable structures not saving for compendium

Selling box should no longer appear in blood shops

Fixed bug with enemy passive: Retaliate triggering incorrectly

Fixed bug with skill's cast counter being reset to 0 on reset action

Fixed bug with Spell: Override not working correctly for skills with Opener and Finisher Keywords

Fixed bug with crafted potions not having a sell value

Fixed minor visual bugs and typos

Known bug:

Skill buttons in battle are not showing. This bug seems to appear after playing multiple runs, and happens on the first battle of a new run. I've put in some debug lines to help identify the cause of this problem, so if it happens, please send me your log file. You can work around this bug for the time being by returning to lobby (highly likely to fix), or re-launching the game (always fixes). Thanks as always!

<3