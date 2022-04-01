DD#63 Everything is Under Control

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another wee...

#EMERGENCY BOARDCAST#

Hello, neighbors! May I have your attention, please!

In accordance with the unified deployment for a new

round of nucleic acid screening in the city, all personnel

must stay at home. No personnel and vehicles can enter

or leave. The general public is requested to fully

understand and consciously cooperate with the

implementation.

Here is the instruction you must follow:

1, You must stay in your apartment room. You are not

allowed to leave without permission. Walking, exercising,

petting, gathering and talking, smoking, and drying are

all prohibited.

2, You must comply with our medical workers' instructions

to take nucleic acid screening so that we can know if

you are infected. We will send help if you are confirmed

infected. Do not try to escape!

3, Our medical workers are wearing white biohazard

suits, do not trust anyone who is not in such a suit. Do

not open your doors to strangers!







4, Do not make contact with anyone who is not in a white

biohazard suit. Even with your friends, parents, or kids.

5, Supplies will be distributed according to the overall

arrangement of the relevant departments. Local citizens

with a legit household registration booklet will be given

priority to receive supplies.

6, Do not eat the greeneries of the neighborhood even when

you are really starving! Actually, stay far away from the

greeneries! They are fucking public properties!



7, Report to the doctors via phone if you have symptoms

such as cough, fever, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, green

lumps on the body, etc. It's your duty to report!





8, The neighborhood will be sprayed with disinfectant,

please close your doors and windows, draw your curtains,

and do not look outside!

9, Do not listen to any rumors. The situation is well

under control! The city is not in lockdown!

10, Do not give interviews to foreign journalists!

Thank you for your cooperation.

We hope you enjoy your quarantine.

Today is April 1st, 2022. Everything is under control.

Today's changelog:

New enemy: Infected

Added enemies in the Neighborhood Committee Office. They are mostly gathered in two large halls.

The infected will attack alongside the mushrooms.

Added some trees in the Quarantined Neighborhood. (Just like many other trees in the game, you can attack them to gain wood.)

Slightly reduced the detection range of those mushrooms.

Polished the English localization of the document in the Neighborhood Committee Office

Fixed a BGM restoration issue when climbing out of the quarantined Neighborhood.