Patch 1.0.6

Hello!
This week patch is finally here right before the weekend! Expect more improvements in more patches next week.
We've been working on fixing things related to enemy spawns and their position.
These errors have been fixed thanks to your feedback, so please keep those suggestions coming!
Here's a change log with the details of the update!
Have a nice weekend and see you soon!
[1.0.6] - 2022-04-01
Fixed
- Solved bug that made combat reward modules always appear at level 1.
- Fixed new game plus icons in the star map.
- Inconsistencies between the heat-related values displayed in equipped
module's UI and their actual dealt heat.
- Removed incorrect enemy from tutorial levels.
Known issues
- Tooltips appear out of display bounds at certain screen resolutions.
- Certain UI elements overlap each other at 1440p screen resolution.
