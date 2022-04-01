Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8481640 · Last edited 1 April 2022 – 14:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

This week patch is finally here right before the weekend! Expect more improvements in more patches next week.

We've been working on fixing things related to enemy spawns and their position.

These errors have been fixed thanks to your feedback, so please keep those suggestions coming!

Here's a change log with the details of the update!

Have a nice weekend and see you soon!

[1.0.6] - 2022-04-01

Fixed

Solved bug that made combat reward modules always appear at level 1.

Fixed new game plus icons in the star map.

module's UI and their actual dealt heat. Removed incorrect enemy from tutorial levels.

Known issues