New Build!

The Black Lotus

Welcome back to another changelog for Iragon. This week we are starting with a brand new level for testing in the Experimental Hall - “The Black Lotus” Guildhall. You can access it via a portal in the Expermental Hall, called “Guildhall Level”. And to unlock the Experimental Hall, you have to finish playing Iragon.

New Scenes And Story

In the new level you will see a bunch of new cutscenes, you will meet Brenda’s friends - Erika, Lexi, April and Jenna, and you will find out something odd about Brenda and her past. We hope you enjoy playing and exploring the new level. As always, after you are done testing and exit the Experimental hall, you will be able to answer feedback questions.

Dragon Girl

Another new addition to the Experimental Hall’s work in progress room is a WiP model for a Dragon girl. Check her out and let us know what you think.

New Destructibles

Last but not least in the Experimental, we added new versions of our destructible items - a crate for Third Person and a vase for VR.

New scenes in Brenda’s Gallery

We added more scenes in Brenda’s camp gallery that you can look back to - The scene where Darick and Brenda enter Avoch, the scene where they talk to Britney and Sabine and the sewers scene

Should characters have realistic proportions?

Should characters in video games, especially in anime games, have realistic physical proportions? Or can they be as big, small, voluptuous, muscular, etc. as they can be to make them have the look and presence the devs think they should?