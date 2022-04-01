Patch Notes for Version 0.0.9 [The update made out of BUN]

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

This week's update has been released, Probably going to use this time of day for future updates.

This update features big changes in the jumping physics and some slight changes to the movement speed, attack speed and the amount of damage received and taken for each character, to spice up the gameplay.

The update also comes with some bug fixes as usual and finally, working achievements, with plans to add more achievements on future updates.

The developers learned about a beautiful thing called "Gravity"

The Jumping and Falling Physics have changed with this update! Now the characters fall faster due to the increased gravity and increased the jumping force and the amount of impulse the "Spring Mushrooms" give to compensate this change.

"pls nerf Ebola" -Everyone

This update is the first to introduce slight stat variations to the playable characters, that will be balanced for future updates based on player feedback. These variations mainly affect the movement and attack speed, the amount of damage the characters cause and receive and some other things, below is a brief description of the overall changes:

Jake McChicken will have slower movement and attack speed than the other characters but his attacks hit harder and has a slight damage resistance.

Ebola Coli is the fastest and most agile character of the bunch, she moves faster and has the highest attack speed but does less damage and receives more damage from attacks.

Cuurian is the "Balanced" character, does less damage than Jake but higher than Ebola, and her speed is in between the two mentioned characters too.

Congratulations, only took you two months!

Achievements are now actually unlockable, there are two easy to get achievements with more to come on the next updates.

Extra Stuff

Fixed a bug that caused the online mode to spawn an invisible "out of bounds area" in middle of the playfield that broke a lot of maps.

Added a "Cinnamon Bun" Object to the map editor.

The "Fixes" Folder in the game's install directory is back, for the people getting hangs at startup due to their graphics card, there is a reg file there that could help fix the problem.

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia