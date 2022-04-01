EA Launch & Upcoming Content

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It has been 2 weeks since This Means Warp launched into Early Access, and what a 2 weeks it has been! We wanted to say a huge thankyou to the thousands of people who have played the game, offered suggestions, or left a review for This Means Warp!

We have been watching a lot of gameplay and listening to all of your feedback. It is incredibly gratifying to see so many people enjoying the game, and there’s one comment that comes up again and again - you want MORE!

The good news is we have lots of plans for additional content during Early Access! You can check out the roadmap on the Steam page for details on the longer term, but in the short term we’re delighted to announce that UPDATE 1 WILL LAUNCH ON MAY 2ND 2022!

We’re currently finalizing exactly what we can squeeze into the update, but here’s a quick peek into the list so far:

New “Scenario” game modes

New “Custom” game mode

New crew levelling system

2x New missions

2x New ship modifiers

4x New enemy ships

New “Nightmare” difficulty

Lots of bug fixes

In the meantime, we’ve also been tweaking balancing based on your experiences with the game:

4.01 (18th March): Increased difficulty ramp for 3-4 player groups, increased health and charge speed of final boss, buffed enemy bot move speed.

4.02 (28th March): Increased difficulty of easy mode, buffed late game enemy weapons, increased frequency of unique mechanics on Boss 2 and Boss 3.

Exciting times! If you want to chat about future updates and help shape the game, join us on the Outlier Discord. See you there!