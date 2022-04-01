 Skip to content

Defend from Candyland! update for 1 April 2022

0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8481255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day another update!

This is a small update adding in more HotKeys, to allow for easier controls. As well as this, the 'How To' menu has been made accessible from within the levels now and has a new layout! The options menu has also been changed, now with 2 sections. Sound/Graphics where you can access all of your sound options as well as screen dimension options. The other section is controls, where you have access to view/change all of the Hotkey shortcuts for the game!

Endless mode has had the spawning jelly and tree bases moved to allow more room/flexibility when building your mazes!

Keep on with the suggestions, so that I can carry on making changes to this game for you, the players!

