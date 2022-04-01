Fixed saving some of the parameters when exiting the battle
Fixed cropped items list
Fixed research selection thorough other menus
Fixed bug with removing green mech from components order
Decreased drone repair efficiency
Reduced the time and number of slots for the production of the first mech. Added reduction as district upgrade.
Increased research time for mechs.
Improved battle stats display
Added different monitor aspect ratio support. (I hope it's working)
Removed spawners in empty rooms of labyrinth
Increased heat from using electronic circuits
Increased radius for completing/escaping mission
Added damage display when hovering mouse over mechs in battle pause
Added ability to select mechs by clicking on them on the combat map
Added Monster artillery (landing)
Added auto ammo reload system for mechs
Added support ropes for hauling slowed mechs by others
Mechs now stand still at the beginning of the mission
Added automatic speed synchronization for accelerated time
Changed how the special weapon modifier works. Instead of armor penetration and dispersion, now applies armor penetration and acceleration.
Added corrections in the intro (rus and eng)
Added minor adjustments in the phrases of the pilots
Reduced the number of monsters in the beginning
Added button for automatic repair (only for simple repair)
Increased heat from reloading
Reduced the firing range of enemy turrets
Increased the rate of fire of enemy turrets
Improved the AI of rammers. Now they take longer to aim at the target.
Added destruction stages for spawners
Added display of statistics of the average distance to the enemy in the results
Added global statistics in the winning screen
Also, the demo was updated to the current version. (without main objective and special maps)
Next update is delayed.
I don't know for how long.
Thank you for playing the game and your feedback.
Changed files in this update