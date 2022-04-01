Fixed saving some of the parameters when exiting the battle

Fixed cropped items list

Fixed research selection thorough other menus

Fixed bug with removing green mech from components order

Decreased drone repair efficiency

Reduced the time and number of slots for the production of the first mech. Added reduction as district upgrade.

Increased research time for mechs.

Improved battle stats display

Added different monitor aspect ratio support. (I hope it's working)

Removed spawners in empty rooms of labyrinth

Increased heat from using electronic circuits

Increased radius for completing/escaping mission

Added damage display when hovering mouse over mechs in battle pause

Added ability to select mechs by clicking on them on the combat map

Added Monster artillery (landing)

Added auto ammo reload system for mechs

Added support ropes for hauling slowed mechs by others

Mechs now stand still at the beginning of the mission

Added automatic speed synchronization for accelerated time

Changed how the special weapon modifier works. Instead of armor penetration and dispersion, now applies armor penetration and acceleration.

Added corrections in the intro (rus and eng)

Added minor adjustments in the phrases of the pilots

Reduced the number of monsters in the beginning

Added button for automatic repair (only for simple repair)

Increased heat from reloading

Reduced the firing range of enemy turrets

Increased the rate of fire of enemy turrets

Improved the AI ​​of rammers. Now they take longer to aim at the target.

Added destruction stages for spawners

Added display of statistics of the average distance to the enemy in the results

Added global statistics in the winning screen

Also, the demo was updated to the current version. (without main objective and special maps)

Next update is delayed.

I don't know for how long.

Thank you for playing the game and your feedback.