April 1 Update

Hello again Minesweeper fans!
Today I got a huge update for you:
- Steam CLOUD SAVE enabled, works fine with your old save data.
- Added DARK MODE, enable in color select.
- Added classic COLORED NUMBERS, enable it in color select.
- 9 More Classy levels!
- Added a new Black and White color palette.
- Update to menu layouts, 50% more Classy. Fixed issue with Escape going out of games, fixed some other minor issues.
- Split Audio settings into Music and Ambience in addition to Sound.
- Now possible to reset Classic scores from settings.
Thanks for all the feedback, it has led to a lot of cool new additions I didn't think about before reading about the suggestions and wanted improvements!
Now, I would also like to write a little bit about me for those interested:
I'm a 31 year old Norwegian game developer. A little more than a month ago I decided to finally go full solo indie game developer, a dream I have had for a very long time and worked towards. The positive feedback and good reception I have had on this game has definitely helped inspire and motivate me for this.
I have 2-3 game projects in the plans that I will work on for the coming year, and my goal is to release about 3 games in a year (Unless I hit jackpot and get a huge success, then I would probably focus all my attention on that). A lot of the games I will work on will contain elements from classic arcade games and the "roguelite" genre that has become very popular among indies. I also have a very exciting Minesweeper game in the works, where I mix Minesweeper with something more.
The first game I am finished prototyping and will start working on now after this update is: "ICEwall" - a arcade shooting game with roguelite elements, Steam page for it is up, but that's still images from a very early prototype.
If you want to follow my future games, please follow me on Steam and wishlist my next coming games ;)
Changed files in this update