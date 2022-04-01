April 1 Update

Hello again Minesweeper fans!

Today I got a huge update for you:

Steam CLOUD SAVE enabled, works fine with your old save data.

enabled, works fine with your old save data. Added DARK MODE , enable in color select.

, enable in color select. Added classic COLORED NUMBERS , enable it in color select.

, enable it in color select. 9 More Classy levels!

Added a new Black and White color palette.

Update to menu layouts, 50% more Classy. Fixed issue with Escape going out of games, fixed some other minor issues.

Split Audio settings into Music and Ambience in addition to Sound.

Now possible to reset Classic scores from settings.

Thanks for all the feedback, it has led to a lot of cool new additions I didn't think about before reading about the suggestions and wanted improvements!

Now, I would also like to write a little bit about me for those interested:

I'm a 31 year old Norwegian game developer. A little more than a month ago I decided to finally go full solo indie game developer, a dream I have had for a very long time and worked towards. The positive feedback and good reception I have had on this game has definitely helped inspire and motivate me for this.

I have 2-3 game projects in the plans that I will work on for the coming year, and my goal is to release about 3 games in a year (Unless I hit jackpot and get a huge success, then I would probably focus all my attention on that). A lot of the games I will work on will contain elements from classic arcade games and the "roguelite" genre that has become very popular among indies. I also have a very exciting Minesweeper game in the works, where I mix Minesweeper with something more.

The first game I am finished prototyping and will start working on now after this update is: "ICEwall" - a arcade shooting game with roguelite elements, Steam page for it is up, but that's still images from a very early prototype.

If you want to follow my future games, please follow me on Steam and wishlist my next coming games ;)