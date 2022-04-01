April 1st Patch

- Instituted a toggle for dots-to-numbers, primarily for VO users.
- Fixed a rare endgame logic bug for Banu Haqim players.
- Tinkering with Markos's appearance in the endgame.
- More work on Elias's inappropriate reappearance.
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires update for 1 April 2022
