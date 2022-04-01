Act 4 Beta Has Arrived + New Hero!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Heroes.

The time has come again. Act 4 is now on the bleeding-edge build: this includes a brand new area to explore as well as the anticipated 10th Hero! We need your help to test drive this huge update before it officially drops to the live build about a month from now.

You can find the guide to accessing bleeding-edge here.

Translations for Bleeding-Edge will come later and due this being a beta build, expect bugs. If you do bump across any, don’t forget to hit F8 to send us that report.

What’s in Act IV?



A brand new area-Sky Imperium. (Level 48-60)

From the Faded Peaks, you will ascend up towards Sky Imperium. Unlike the previous, more widespread maps, Sky Imperium is a castle with multiple winding paths. Time to head upwards and onwards!

A brand new hero!

More enemy types, including the Steam Defender inspired by our community response.

New bosses

New Legendary items

A post-campaign game mode - a gateway to other worlds



Your adventure continues in the floating city of Sky Imperium, once the seat of Vanaiian power and the location of the mythical device known as the Maelstrom Gate, an entrance to many different worlds.

Your adventure this time will now be accompanied by a new face:

Introducing Stroud The Monk

As some of you might have guessed, the tenth hero to join the roster is Stroud the Monk. Across Wrendia lies hidden monasteries, passing down teachings of old. Stroud, one of the few acolytes from these monasteries, is here to fight against the evil that plague the realm.

Stroud’s skills revolve around these main themes:

Multi hit skills and abilities, chipping damage from enemies, allowing other heroes to finish them off.

Single hit skills and abilities, allowing a single strike that can take out a one pesky enemy and wound a boss.

Effects that can bolster those around you, the supportive Monk that can strengthen his friends.

Adventure Mode

Once you have completed Act 4, you will gain access to Adventure Mode, a more free-form mode where you can make use of the Maelstrom Gate to access Rifts.

Similar to Realm Mode, it comes with a twist - a Rift consists of five Realms, with a Realm Boss at the end of the last Realm guarding the spoils of a Rift Chest. The Rift Chest contains a powerful new item class known as Talismans.

Talismans take up a new inventory slot, and have randomized modifiers. One of these modifiers is a +1 rank to all cards containing a specific tag such as Fire, Buff, Heal, Melee, etc. Given the many possible combinations, these items can be farmed repeatedly by completing Rifts.

All Realm Bosses now have 2 thematic Legendary items added to their drop pool. These items contain cards from their deck, allowing you to mimic their abilities and opening up new build possibilities.

With the update of Campaign mode, Realm Mode has also received quite the overhaul. We are also introducing special crafting items and legendary consumables.

Special crafting items allows on the fly modification of items to ease the power curve and reduce the need to find merchants for item upgrades. Legendary consumables provide direct benefits like permanent stat bonuses.

The aim is to make Realm Mode more dynamic and consequences of actions more game changing to contrast the controlled, slower growth in Campaign mode.

Special Battle Events

To be added in the coming weeks as part of Rifts, you will come across special combat puzzle events. These differ from regular battles and contain special units that can be interacted with as well as unique objectives. This allows for more variation of battles with a more complex puzzle system and specific win conditions.

Thanks for reading. We will continue to work hard in bringing you more exciting features and improvements in the game the best we can. Early Access is coming to a close and we look forward to taking these final steps with you.

Gordian Quest is slated for a mid 2022 release.

As always, we hope to hear your thoughts below on what we’ve put forth so far. Feel free to join us on Discord to chat with us.

And last but not least, if you haven't already, please consider giving us a positive review on Steam if you like how we are doing so far. It would really mean a lot to us. Thanks! :)

Crafted with Love,

The Mixed Realms Team