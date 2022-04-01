V.0.2.0 - Optimization, tweaks and other improvements

Just one week after the release of Forsake in early access, many of you are actively participating in the development by giving us feedback on discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp
Thanks to your messages, we are fixing bugs and making changes to improve your horrific experience as soon as possible!
That's why we're already offering you a new update!
Thank you very much!
Update content of V0.2.0
Optimization
- Level Design rebuilt in the school, roof and outside deleted (considered useless and resource intensive)
- Tweak settings of the camera's post processing
Physics
- Fix the doors and drawers, to avoid collisions issues
- Doors open in the opposite way that the player
- Fix several hitboxes
Monsters
- Fix AI and tweak in multiple ways (avoid to freeze, attack further away when the player is hide on object)
- New animations (stun and damage)
- Lower attack damages
Equipments
- Initial equipement not dropping anymore when dying (the player keep it for him)
- New projectile item can be used : the light stick (that can stun the monsters)
- Increase light intensity of the lantern
- No more knife (considered not a good way to fight the monsters)
- Max ammo for weapons reduced
Others improvements
- New objective : find the 3 relics
- Try to fix keybinding issue
- Fix mecanism direction of secrets doors
- Some textures modified/fixed
- Texts with less spelling mistakes and better comprehension
- New error message (when you try to invit a friend with Steam overlay disabled)
- Message to indicate the exit opened
