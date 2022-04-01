 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Forsake update for 1 April 2022

V.0.2.0 - Optimization, tweaks and other improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8480994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just one week after the release of Forsake in early access, many of you are actively participating in the development by giving us feedback on discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

Thanks to your messages, we are fixing bugs and making changes to improve your horrific experience as soon as possible!
That's why we're already offering you a new update!
Thank you very much!

Update content of V0.2.0

Optimization

  • Level Design rebuilt in the school, roof and outside deleted (considered useless and resource intensive)
  • Tweak settings of the camera's post processing

Physics

  • Fix the doors and drawers, to avoid collisions issues
  • Doors open in the opposite way that the player
  • Fix several hitboxes

Monsters

  • Fix AI and tweak in multiple ways (avoid to freeze, attack further away when the player is hide on object)
  • New animations (stun and damage)
  • Lower attack damages

Equipments

  • Initial equipement not dropping anymore when dying (the player keep it for him)
  • New projectile item can be used : the light stick (that can stun the monsters)
  • Increase light intensity of the lantern
  • No more knife (considered not a good way to fight the monsters)
  • Max ammo for weapons reduced

Others improvements

  • New objective : find the 3 relics
  • Try to fix keybinding issue
  • Fix mecanism direction of secrets doors
  • Some textures modified/fixed
  • Texts with less spelling mistakes and better comprehension
  • New error message (when you try to invit a friend with Steam overlay disabled)
  • Message to indicate the exit opened

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.