V.0.2.0 - Optimization, tweaks and other improvements

Just one week after the release of Forsake in early access, many of you are actively participating in the development by giving us feedback on discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

Thanks to your messages, we are fixing bugs and making changes to improve your horrific experience as soon as possible!

That's why we're already offering you a new update!

Thank you very much!

Update content of V0.2.0

Optimization

Level Design rebuilt in the school, roof and outside deleted (considered useless and resource intensive)

Tweak settings of the camera's post processing

Physics

Fix the doors and drawers, to avoid collisions issues

Doors open in the opposite way that the player

Fix several hitboxes

Monsters

Fix AI and tweak in multiple ways (avoid to freeze, attack further away when the player is hide on object)

New animations (stun and damage)

Lower attack damages

Equipments

Initial equipement not dropping anymore when dying (the player keep it for him)

New projectile item can be used : the light stick (that can stun the monsters)

Increase light intensity of the lantern

No more knife (considered not a good way to fight the monsters)

Max ammo for weapons reduced

Others improvements