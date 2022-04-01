Pre-Update 3 Dev Blog

Greetings, engineers!

Today’s blog post will have a lot of information that players have been expecting for Update 3. We understand that it has been quite some time between update 2 and 3, and we wanted to quell some of the communities' doubts and let you guys in on some things to expect for the next major content update. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Starting off in Update 3, some things that players will expect right out of the box, is the new dynamic weather system. There will be a variety of liquids hitting your windshield ranging from rain, snow, and blood from hitting deer! We discussed briefly about adding hail, tornados, and other forms of dynamic weather, but we concluded that this would extend update 3 to sometime around next year.

Regions and Borders

While we’re nearing completion of Update 3, we have already set our sight for the future and are thinking of Update 4. We call it “The Map Update”, and for a reason! First of all, we’re going to add borders and some geography – country borders, regional borders and water! You’ll no longer drive around an endless sea of grey-ish blue.

But wait, that’s not all! Right now, as you’re reading this, Joey, our Lead Game Designer (known from classics such as TrainLife Stream and Fast and Furious 9) is in Wisconsin, doing research. Research for what? Oh... for the new regions to our game!! Update 4 will bring you Michigan, Wisconsin AND Chicago – first final areas of the game, replacing the placeholder European stations! We can hardly believe we have reached that point in the project, but it’s really happening. Hopefully we’ll get some photos from Joey soon, along with his report on the state of the famous Wisconsin cheese.

New Locomotive

A lot of you were excited to hear about finally having a new locomotive added. Our original idea was to add the Newag Grifin, but we decided to cater to the younger audience playing Train Life, and instead, we will add Joey the Tank Engine.

Train Customization

You asked for it, so we delivered. You will be able to customize your trains on the inside and out. Ranging from the type of graffiti you want on the side of your train and the hula hoop bobble head you want on the Saltzgetter dashboard. We hope you enjoy the wide range of customization options we added for you and feel free to send us some screenshots of how creative you guys are getting with personalizing your trains. The picture below is from our community manager, Mike, who really hit the nail on the head judging he is from Chicago!

Radio Communication Rework

What more is there else to say? You are going to be talking with Morgan Freeman via radio communication. And yes, he was expensive, but we believe it was worth it.

New Team Members, New Ideas

And last but not least - after some consultation, and very rigorous interviews, we have made the decision to employ some of our mothers to be consultants for Train Life. The reason we made this decision is because we understand that they lived in an era where trains were more prevalent, and people rode trains more often (this is something that will help us improve upon the station gameplay that we cannot wait to show the community).

Some of the responsibilities of our new team members are going to be as follows: Making sure we dress warmly, finish our meals, and give us life advice we did not ask for.

Overall, we cannot wait to show the community all the new features we have in store for Update 3. Thanks for coming to our Ted Talk, see you in update 3!