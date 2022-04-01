Early access update 0.9.820

Hey peeps!

One of the things we've seen a lot is that players tend to be confused with why they can't do things. We explain it in the tutorial, the game guide and in onboarding popups, but turns out lots of players also can't read longer blocks of text!

Anyways - we've pushed a small update today that introduces improved visuals for situations where you would wonder why you can't do things with cards.







Hopefully this will help you understand why things sometimes aren't working as you'd expect!

Enjoy!