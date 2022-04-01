Update on April 1st

Other optimizations and adjustments: The stacking method of [Nameplate Card Pack] and [Instructor Instruction Manual] has been optimized, and can be used in batches. The prices of [Lifting Stone], [Adding Stone], [Elimination Stone], and [Attribute Stone] in Glory Mall have dropped. [Constructed Guard], [Pure Slime], [General of the Sun], and [Reaper of Souls] have been added to the Corridor Shop. Endless Corridor progress refresh adjustment, now the progress will be automatically abandoned when the refresh time is reached. Added a connecting story between the levels of "Akrans" [Black Rock] Ice Phoenix: The 8-piece set effect is adjusted to cancel the cooling effect when the friendly or self has the cooling effect, and release the ice explosion on the surrounding enemies within 5 meters, causing [350 + 100% of your own spell & physical strength ] frost damage, cooldown for 1 second. Optimized the equipment sorting rules in the Blackguard equipment bar More optional heroes have been added to the Blackguard roster: Exotic Merchant, Old Man, Catwoman, Faerie, Witch, Forest Ranger, Slime, Skeletron

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue with the increase of fusion attributes and the display of combat power

Fixed the problem that when forging without badges, you can quickly open the problem directly through the bottom right list

Fixed the problem that after winning the crusade level, click the battle button to enter the crusade level

Fixed the problem that the natural attributes of orange equipment did not generate

Fixed the issue that the weekly quests for sweeping the endless corridor did not count

Fixed an issue where Ranger's Tracking Arrows could fail to deal damage.

Fixed the issue that the effect of the 8-piece Sensitive Fox set could not be triggered.

Fixed an issue where the loot items produced by hanging up offline would not be displayed in the loot backpack when the fatigue value was 0

Fixed the problem that some affixes could not be modified

Fixed the problem of incorrect level of equipment when synthesizing fragments

Fixed the issue that the weekly quests for sweeping the endless corridor did not count

Fixed the problem that the legendary attributes of legendary equipment could not be fully displayed

Fixed the display issue of customs clearance rewards