Update on April 1st

Major updates:
Quickly jump to each function interface button update in battle: new main city (summoning), new tasks (noble title, achievement, reward).
Backpack optimization: Now items that exceed the backpack upper limit can be decomposed by going to the workshop interface through the jump button.
New retreat in battle: now you can abandon the battle through the new retreat button in the upper right corner of the battle interface
Blackstone Fusion Interactive Optimization
Five, equipment repair
Fixed the problem of abnormal values of some equipment skills.
Storm Apostle & Thunder Command: The issue where the Shock effect could not be triggered.
Lightning Longbow: Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning would occasionally not trigger.
Master of Time and Space: Fixed an issue where the focus effect did not work properly.
Harbinger of Destruction: An issue where the increased spell damage did not work.
Void Wanderer: Fixed an issue where equipment skills could not trigger.
Angel of Redemption: Fixed an issue where equipment skills could not be triggered.
Staff of Rebirth: Fixed an issue where equipped skills could not trigger.
Avengers: Fixed the problem that the BUFF icon in the Vengeance state could not be displayed.
Frenzy Dagger & Wild Hunt: Fixed the problem that the buff icon in the frenzy state could not be displayed.
Codex of the Martyrs: Fixed an issue where equipped skills could not trigger.
Retro Breastplate: Fixed an issue where killing normal units would still restore rage.
Ice Age: Fixed the issue that the skill trigger data was abnormal and the buff icon could not be displayed.
Call of Kemru: Fixed an issue where killing an enemy hero would not summon a slime.
Other optimizations and adjustments:
The stacking method of [Nameplate Card Pack] and [Instructor Instruction Manual] has been optimized, and can be used in batches.
The prices of [Lifting Stone], [Adding Stone], [Elimination Stone], and [Attribute Stone] in Glory Mall have dropped.
[Constructed Guard], [Pure Slime], [General of the Sun], and [Reaper of Souls] have been added to the Corridor Shop.
Endless Corridor progress refresh adjustment, now the progress will be automatically abandoned when the refresh time is reached.
Added a connecting story between the levels of "Akrans"
[Black Rock] Ice Phoenix: The 8-piece set effect is adjusted to cancel the cooling effect when the friendly or self has the cooling effect, and release the ice explosion on the surrounding enemies within 5 meters, causing [350 + 100% of your own spell & physical strength ] frost damage, cooldown for 1 second.
Optimized the equipment sorting rules in the Blackguard equipment bar
More optional heroes have been added to the Blackguard roster: Exotic Merchant, Old Man, Catwoman, Faerie, Witch, Forest Ranger, Slime, Skeletron
Bug fixes:
Fixed an issue with the increase of fusion attributes and the display of combat power
Fixed the problem that when forging without badges, you can quickly open the problem directly through the bottom right list
Fixed the problem that after winning the crusade level, click the battle button to enter the crusade level
Fixed the problem that the natural attributes of orange equipment did not generate
Fixed the issue that the weekly quests for sweeping the endless corridor did not count
Fixed an issue where Ranger's Tracking Arrows could fail to deal damage.
Fixed the issue that the effect of the 8-piece Sensitive Fox set could not be triggered.
Fixed an issue where the loot items produced by hanging up offline would not be displayed in the loot backpack when the fatigue value was 0
Fixed the problem that some affixes could not be modified
Fixed the problem of incorrect level of equipment when synthesizing fragments
Fixed the problem that the legendary attributes of legendary equipment could not be fully displayed
Fixed the display issue of customs clearance rewards
