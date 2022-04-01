BallisticHD pre-release beta now available.

The day has finally came for us to announce the most intense, the fastest, and the most graphically impressive racing game ever made in the history of video games.

Today we're unveiling and releasing a pre-release beta for our next game, BallisticHD. The final release will be available April 10th and will be in it's own engine, but for this pre-release we've made it a preview inside of BallisticNG as to not give hackers any way of reverse engineering our cutting edge developments ahead of time.

This demo is so advanced and next-gen that you'll need to be on the BallisticNG beta branch to play. You can do this by doing the following:

Right click BallisticNG in your steam library and go to Properties

Go to the betas tab on the window that opens

From the dropdown select Beta. If the update doesn't automatically queue for download, restart Steam

You can then access this preview by navigating to the BallisticHD Preview track category and picking the Future of AG Racing track.

BallisticHD

BallisticHD is the next generation of AG racing, powered by the most cutting edge rendering engine ever conceived to achieve the fastest racing gameplay ever created.

This is the greatest, biggest and most visually impressive the BallisticNG franchise has ever been to date in the history of the racing genre.

Rendering

For this new game we've reduced visual clutter so you can focus on the track without distraction. The decision was made to use a low-poly solid color aesthetic, and as it turns out, sometimes to make a minimilistic style you must first start off with something much more complex.

For this task we have developed a rendering engine capable of procedural texturing and texture stripping. We start off with material descriptors which describe the exact properties of a surface in the real world, like the physical makeup of concrete for instance. In most cases we use 3d scanning to sample the data we need for these descriptors. This information is then used to generate the relevant texture maps to feed into a PBR rendering pipeline. All of this takes place in the background as the game is running, and helps drastically reduce artist development time by up to 1000x. The system is completely dynamic and re-generates the textures every frame so we can modify their properties, which has allowed us to implement never before seen environment destruction technologies.

Now that we have all of this information, we discard it all so we can simply sample the base albedo color of the material, enabling us to achieve beautifully smooth surfaces never before seen in video game rendering history. We call this next generation technology Subtractive Minimalism™.

Remember how we mentioned you sometimes need to start with something much more complex to achieve a minimilistic style? This is also true with our geometry. We understand that gamers continue to demand more and more fidelity out of their experiences, so we have developed a rendering technique that lets us take meshes you'd typically see in movie VFX production and render them in realtime with no more overhead then a current generation mesh. We're pushing 100 trillion triangles per frame, and the results are simply stunning:

Gameplay

BallisticHD is the fastest racing game ever made. Are you up to the challenge to become the fastest racer in the universe?

We aimed to streamline the BallisticNG experience and have spent years improving upon the formula. BallisticHD no longer features weapons or pitlanes. These features add unnecessary complexity to the gameplay which confuse players not acquainted with combat racers and conflict with our new core focus.

BallisticHD is an e-sports ready title. We have stripped all gamemodes but Time Trial from the game, now enforce a single ship and have removed speed pads, as these create a skill gap between players who have and haven't mastered a particular ships handling and its racing lines. The game is built around BalliisticNG's floor hugger physics, enforcing strict racing lines to further close the skill gap for fair, balanced races while also enabling brand new track designs never before seen in the history of racing video games.

We believe that BallisticHD will take the centre stage of e-sports, and with the support of its dedicated fanbase we will continue to provide the most epic moments and wholesome victory finishes captured in competitive video game history.

Racing Seasons

BallisticHD will launch with a single track and we're adding even more through exciting racing seasons which contain skill pushing challenges to further you as a pilot! Unlock shiny new ship liveries and complete your track scenery collection by converting your hard earned Race Points into NG Coins and spending them in the Ballistic Store, or by purchasing NG Coin packs directly to fast track your way to the elite ranks.

NG coins can be melted down into scrap gold and then later pressed into chassis credits, enabling the purchases of chassis part crates to obtain never before seen in the history of racing video games ship chassis designs. We've designed an intricate surprise system powered by the next generation of neural network AI technology to know exactly when to award you with rare and legendary chassis, based on your continued participation in the racing season.

We care deeply about ownership of the content you've purchased, and this is why we use NFTs to handle your game items so you truly own your digital purchases, even if the servers go down. This revolutionary approach to seasonal content provides you, the player, with unprecedented never before seen in the history of every video game ever made methods to economically brag about your play time to your friends and the sprawling BallisticHD community.

Racing Seasons will run for 2 months at a time with new free content dropping over the course of each one. Fill your afterburner gauge over the course of each season to unlock additional content and small offerings of Race Points to put behind your Ballistic Store investments. Our long term plan is to run a total of 60 seasons over the course of 10 years, and that's our promise!

Records will be offline only at launch, Online leaderboards and multiplayer lap boards will be available after Season One has begun.

Only the Zen speed class is available at launch to celebrate BallisticHD being the fastest racing game ever made. More speed classes will be coming as the seasons progress.

A constant internet connection is required to play.

Story

The year is 5000. Aliens have descended on earth, taken over world governments and destroyed our infrastructure to severely cripple our ability to progress any further. Enslaved, we must now race to prove ourselves and reclaim our freedom.

Throughout the epic racing seasons we will see humanity rebuild as it continues to prove its worth and replace our infrastructure, with you and your racing squad at the helm to rebuild it. This is all possible thanks to our new innovative approach to lore mechanics which revolutionizes immersive racing experiences, combining co-op and surprise mechanics into a next generation dynamic experience which allows you and up to 3 friends to individually purchase scenery pieces and chassis designs at 5% off as you restore society to its former glory.

We're very excited to have unveiled our new game to you, and we look forward to seeing you on the track. Stay floating, pilots.