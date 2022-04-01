Model Builder Patch 1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8480285 · Last edited 1 April 2022 – 13:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.15 is here, and it brings a lot of improvements and fixes to Model Builder ⚙️

This week, we’ve managed to track and fix bugs like missing manuals, not activating the workbench or finishing the project, or the disappearing paints after the models are finished.

Read the full list of changes below 👇

User Interface

After choosing the painting manual, the first base coat now matches that manual

Renders in manuals are now placed neatly under the white border

Progress bar now refreshes when Disassembly Tool is used

Removed obsolete brush shape selection in Effects Tool

Quests

Fixed the possibility to assemble a whole model in such a way that the Finish button was blocked

Text on special pages in career manuals is now displayed correctly

Gameplay

Cutting knife can now be used while the camera is still moving

Fixed the issue that caused an inability to use the workbench

Lights no longer flicker in the studio workshop when moving away from display cases

Bug fixes

Fixed the problem that caused pages in the manual to not load properly

Paintbrush and Airbrush can no longer cover unpredictable areas when the Pressure parameter is at -100

The progress bar correctly shows percentage when the model is fully completed

Fixed the issue with elements getting stuck on the workbench when the availability of ghosts is shifting

Elements no longer disappear when they are taken out of storage while still loading their preview

Fixed a bunch of graphical problems in the studio workshop, such as shadows and light effects

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube:

Chcecie składać modele? Oto gra dla ciebie - Model Builder by Bonkol Live



Model Builder - Paint Your Dragon by Many A True Nerd



Model Builder: Hyperion Gunbot by FallenTitanAndy



Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

GET MODEL BUILDER

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

GET FREE FROSTPUNK DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938590/Model_Builder_Frostpunk_DLC/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok