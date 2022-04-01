Model Builder Patch 1.0.15

Patch 1.0.15 is here, and it brings a lot of improvements and fixes to Model Builder ⚙️
This week, we’ve managed to track and fix bugs like missing manuals, not activating the workbench or finishing the project, or the disappearing paints after the models are finished.
Read the full list of changes below 👇
User Interface
- After choosing the painting manual, the first base coat now matches that manual
- Renders in manuals are now placed neatly under the white border
- Progress bar now refreshes when Disassembly Tool is used
- Removed obsolete brush shape selection in Effects Tool
Quests
- Fixed the possibility to assemble a whole model in such a way that the Finish button was blocked
- Text on special pages in career manuals is now displayed correctly
Gameplay
- Cutting knife can now be used while the camera is still moving
- Fixed the issue that caused an inability to use the workbench
- Lights no longer flicker in the studio workshop when moving away from display cases
Bug fixes
- Fixed the problem that caused pages in the manual to not load properly
- Paintbrush and Airbrush can no longer cover unpredictable areas when the Pressure parameter is at -100
- The progress bar correctly shows percentage when the model is fully completed
- Fixed the issue with elements getting stuck on the workbench when the availability of ghosts is shifting
- Elements no longer disappear when they are taken out of storage while still loading their preview
- Fixed a bunch of graphical problems in the studio workshop, such as shadows and light effects
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube:
Chcecie składać modele? Oto gra dla ciebie - Model Builder by Bonkol Live
Model Builder - Paint Your Dragon by Many A True Nerd
Model Builder: Hyperion Gunbot by FallenTitanAndy
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
