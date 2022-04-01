WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #13

Soldiers!

We have just deployed another update - Hotfix #13

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!

This update further improves our soldier companions, balancing them and giving them their own health parameters, as well as fixing some bugs.

Companion healing and HP tunning.



In the name of the game balance, we had to lower the HP pool of allied soldiers.

Now they ain't invincible as they were before, but they can still hold their ground!

You can now heal them by using any healing item on them, if you have any medicaments in your bunker they will heal themselves in critical situations too!

Your soldiers don't have as much health as before, so keep that in mind.

Companion accuracy balancing.



Now allied soldiers have reasonable aim (not godlike as in the previous update), their bullets will still reach targets, however, they may need to fire a shot or two more to do so.

Companion Thirst, Hunger, and Energy



Now not only the player character have the health parameters! From now on your people have Thirst, Hunger, and Energy bars too.

Don't worry tho, they can take care of themselves. Leave the food on the stove and water in the cups and they will eat and drink on their own when they're hungry or thirsty! You can feed and give them drinks yourself too.

Community flags added



Added a bunch of community-created flags from our Discord to decorate your bunker! If you want to have your own creation featured in-game send it to us on our Discord: https://discord.gg/XSvDn5e3Zp

Additionally, all of the reported bugs have been squished!

Companion improvements incoming:

Utility orders (taking the rubble out and finishing the sandbags projects)!

Other Incoming content:

improvements to enemy AI;

- Companion Healing and HP tunning; DONE

- Companion Thirst, Hunger, and Energy; DONE

- bunker doors mechanic; DONE

- mines field and mechanics improvements; DONE

~~- anti-tank gun improvement; ~~DONE

- features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-)) DONE

~~- audio improvements; ~~DONE

- additional save slots; DONE

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

~~- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; ~~DONE

~~- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); ~~DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

