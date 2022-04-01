Starbase Community News: March 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back to Starbase Community News, your monthly post dedicated to all things Starbase community, both in-game and outside the game! Community News has been running since October 2020, and past issues can be found on the official Starbase forums under Developer topics.

March has been a busy month all over with new game updates and the announcement about upcoming heat mechanics, not to mention within the community with lots of new cool creations and designs.

The highlight of the month was undoubtedly the Laborer Rumble event on Saturday the 26th March, hosted by Biohazard. Laborers fought for survival at Ghost Station Relicta. This Captain's Journal on reddit by ZombieMouse guides us through the preparation and aftermath of the event.

Next, let us take a closer look at what else the community has been creating in the past month!

Community Highlights



Introducing the Trans-Continental, a new Quasar Systems ore hauler by Arion234!



Commando Doggo takes the Jaeger mech on a station tour!



Happy Trigger 42 Plays presents a handy, self-made digicode!



Meet the inertia dampener, also by Happy Trigger 42 Plays!



Want to learn more about enhancers? FatFly World of Games has got you covered!



Howler Monkey presents a highlight clip from an anti-pirate operation!



Krawll Unchained showcases The Tugger by Egomaniac.

Screenshot Showcase



Posted by HappyTrigger42 on reddit



Posted by HappyTrigger42 on reddit



Posted by DRSTARKE on reddit



Posted by HappyTrigger42 on reddit



Posted by Kodey on Steam



Posted by Toomboost on Steam



Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam



Posted by KamataSatomi#0642 on Discord



Posted by H3I70R on Steam



Posted by rekiat55 on Steam

Fanwork Showcase



Superwafflefry presents a YOLOL cover of "A Cruel Angel's Thesis"!



Meanwhile, this new hit by Loops hits the Eos Radio Top 10! Recommended for your journeys to the moons and back.



Check out Moon Walk, a YOLOL game by Beat Breaker!





"lesWAV CLBH-1 Leporinus" a small and agile asteroid hauler by Leslawangelo on reddit. Find the blueprint here!



Posted by Lazy_Adagio_4762 on reddit



Starbase wallpaper, posted by FatFly#6857 on Discord!





Ship design sketches, posted by Beatbreaker#1783 on Discord



An updated version of Starbase Research Calculator has been released! v0.6 contains new recipes and the possibility to add weights to materials has been added. Read more here.

Would you like to be featured in next month's Starbase Community News? To submit your creations, contact us via e-mail at community@frozenbyte.com with the subject headline "Starbase Community News"! Remember to mention who the submission is from and what name you want to be credited. We reserve the right to curate suggested content and cannot guarantee all submissions will be published.

We hope you've enjoyed this issue of the Starbase Community News. See you next month!