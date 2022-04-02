 Skip to content

MUSYNX update for 2 April 2022

Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

Long time no see guys!
The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update four songs: "旋風 -tsumujikaze-" , "Cipher : /2&//<|0" , "paranoia:Reveal" , "paranoia:Jealousy"




  1. Inferno Difficulty

Update 5 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:
(1)Cipher : /2&//<|0
(2)魔法少女になるしかねぇ
(3)Mind disorder
(4)untrodden morn
(5)Bunny Robbie(April Fools' Map, will be revised on the 8th)

  1. Game Experience Optimization and Bugs Fixed

(1) The falling speed settings of all songs will be unified, and there is no need to set each song individually. But after the update, it will be set to 1 speed by default, please pay attention to manual changes!
(2) Fixed the bug that the default 3D theme could not be selected on the PC side.

