Planet TD is released in early access on Steam! 🥳

Hi, everyone! 🙌
We are happy to announce that our game Planet TD is in early access on Steam! 🥳
Prepare to defend the solar system against invaders! The solar system, which has been living in peace for years, is occupied by robots sent by an advanced civilization. There are 4 different planets in this star system that you have to defend.⚔️
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1859490/Planet_TD/?snr=1_5_1100__1100
Key features:
- An epic defensive battle!
- Easy and fast gameplay!
- Replayability with different strategies!
- Sweet Low Polygon graphics!
- 6 different types of towers!
- Different upgrade options for each tower!
- Possibility to develop 3 levels for towers during the game!
- Level-dependent enhancement options!
- 4 planets with different characteristics!
- Snowy and glacial maps, desert, and arid lands, greenery mountainous
- 25 different enemies. Drones, tanks, bio-robotic enemies, and much different ground and air vehicles!
❗️ Don't forget to give us feedback about Planet TD on our Discord server!
❗️ Next in Game Official Discord: Join our Discord!
That’s enough for today’s blog, we would like to see all of you on our page.
We can’t wait to bring the full version. 🚀
Hope that you can try our game and give us your feedback! 🤓