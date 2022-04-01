Planet TD is released in early access on Steam! 🥳

Hi, everyone! 🙌

We are happy to announce that our game Planet TD is in early access on Steam! 🥳

Prepare to defend the solar system against invaders! The solar system, which has been living in peace for years, is occupied by robots sent by an advanced civilization. There are 4 different planets in this star system that you have to defend.⚔️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1859490/Planet_TD/?snr=1_5_1100__1100

Key features:

An epic defensive battle!

Easy and fast gameplay!

Replayability with different strategies!

Sweet Low Polygon graphics!

6 different types of towers!

Different upgrade options for each tower!

Possibility to develop 3 levels for towers during the game!

Level-dependent enhancement options!

4 planets with different characteristics!

Snowy and glacial maps, desert, and arid lands, greenery mountainous

25 different enemies. Drones, tanks, bio-robotic enemies, and much different ground and air vehicles!

That’s enough for today’s blog, we would like to see all of you on our page.

We can’t wait to bring the full version. 🚀

Hope that you can try our game and give us your feedback! 🤓