Planet TD update for 1 April 2022

Planet TD is released in early access on Steam! 🥳

Share · View all patches · Build 8480034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone! 🙌
We are happy to announce that our game Planet TD is in early access on Steam! 🥳

Prepare to defend the solar system against invaders! The solar system, which has been living in peace for years, is occupied by robots sent by an advanced civilization. There are 4 different planets in this star system that you have to defend.⚔️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1859490/Planet_TD/?snr=1_5_1100__1100

Key features:

  • An epic defensive battle!
  • Easy and fast gameplay!
  • Replayability with different strategies!
  • Sweet Low Polygon graphics!
  • 6 different types of towers!
  • Different upgrade options for each tower!
  • Possibility to develop 3 levels for towers during the game!
  • Level-dependent enhancement options!
  • 4 planets with different characteristics!
  • Snowy and glacial maps, desert, and arid lands, greenery mountainous
  • 25 different enemies. Drones, tanks, bio-robotic enemies, and much different ground and air vehicles!

❗️ Don't forget to give us feedback about Planet TD on our Discord server!
❗️ Next in Game Official Discord: Join our Discord!

That’s enough for today’s blog, we would like to see all of you on our page.
We can’t wait to bring the full version. 🚀

Hope that you can try our game and give us your feedback! 🤓

