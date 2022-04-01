V0.9.1 Update Log

Hi Mekaa Adventurers!

We're here with a new patch for Indies' Lies that will take care of the following:

Bugfixes

Fixed the following issues which might stop the game from continuing:

1.1Closing shop too fast

1.2Failure to return to map

1.3Tutorial screen issues

1.4Display order of deck Shut down the special effects on the Talent screen that caused lower fps Fixed some text description on the Rune screen

Art

Made changes to costumes on Grace and Karma Adjusted special effect layers on some monsters

We understand that some of you find the game too easy in the beginning levels. We'll definitely work on that, but difficulty adjustment will take time so please be patient! We've also scheduled the new feature where you can view card details by hovering over it.

Thanks for all the prompt feedback! I'm sure a lot of you have made it to the more challenging levels. And have you tried out our story mode? Let us know what you think!