 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sexy Airlines update for 1 April 2022

DUTCH EVENT

Share · View all patches · Build 8479795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're going Dutch this week, with our milkmaidens ready to enjoy, laid-back countryside living. Appease to their rural desires by blessing them with cheese and they'll let you churn their lekker stuks.

Event Content
-Brand new unlock Scene with Katrijn (access via banner or her gallery)
-Unlock Sexy animations in our new Messenger Threads with Leoni, Zenya and Francesca
-Sexy new and recurring Dutch themed Costumes
-To unlock, collect Cheese on all destinations (drops more often in the Netherlands)
-The Event lasts until 6th of April 7am UTC

Changed files in this update

Sexy Airlines Content Depot 1745201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.