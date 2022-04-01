DUTCH EVENT

We're going Dutch this week, with our milkmaidens ready to enjoy, laid-back countryside living. Appease to their rural desires by blessing them with cheese and they'll let you churn their lekker stuks.

Event Content

-Brand new unlock Scene with Katrijn (access via banner or her gallery)

-Unlock Sexy animations in our new Messenger Threads with Leoni, Zenya and Francesca

-Sexy new and recurring Dutch themed Costumes

-To unlock, collect Cheese on all destinations (drops more often in the Netherlands)

-The Event lasts until 6th of April 7am UTC