With 40 newly added achievements to Hive P v. S, there has never been a better time to fail at getting a high score. It's OK to not have the skill for it, you'll get a pat on the back and off you go to try again. You can do it!

There are achievements to be received for being great, for being new or for simply being. Enjoy.

Hive P v. S will be on a 50% off sale starting this evening on the 2nd of May.