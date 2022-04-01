April 1st Laugh .A update

Hey Everyone!

We're excited to bring you all our biggest patch yet!

I'll just jump right in.

Quality Of Life

Rework of the shop.



The shop has been completely reworked, it has been split into multiple tabs. We chose to do this for two reasons.

First, to not overwhelm new players with decisions. Secondly, it gives us room to grow our item list.

Muting a player now blocks their chat

Rework of how killer, antagonist and victim selection works

The old system was super lame and led to players never getting to be anything but boring runners (booooo!)

The new tracking system uses a subtractive list that gets generated each time it is fully emptied, when a role is ready to be assigned, it will check 3 different list to see if a player's name is on it. If it is not, it will move that player to the back of the line and check the next player, if their name is on it, it will give them the role and remove their name from the list. What this means is that you'll be a special role far more often, it also rewards players who have been on the server for longer.

Score for placing objects now scales with the price of the object

Fire now clears bleeding

Cauterization baby!

Added XP bar to front menu

Lowered intensity of energized screen effect

Right click now closes construction menu

Hit Markers

There is also a hit confirmation sound if the hit object is further than 2 meters.

Added tutorial pop up warning

No more clicking the shiny star and waiting!

Sounds for drinking cocoa and coffee

Sounds for entering water and when someone nearby is in the water

Muddy footstep noises added

**

Reworked the codex to be easier to digest

**

New Speaker System

Now can be heard from anywhere and doesn't melt your ear drums!

Flash is now black

To prevent people from getting headaches and suing us! We may add a feature in the future to toggle it back to white.

Server Browser now shows what settings a host has.

Oooooh convenience!

Gameplay Changes

New Roles

Ninja

A master of sharp objects and remaining completely still at inappropriate times.

The ninja is the only offensive victim role, they're meant to protect other victims and to pester the killer and antagonist.

They can build some utility constructions

Jump Pads (Will launch players high into the air and gives them temporary fall damage protection)

Smoke Generator (Gives the Camouflaged buff to anyone inside it's effect radius)

Their passive allows them to double jump.

Their class ability is "Shadow Meld", which gives them the Camouflaged buff for a medium period of time.

They can craft a Katana

Katana is a quick weapon that deals 12 damage and applies bleeding.

The offhand ability is "Wind Strike" which does (Dash forward 8.5 meters(12 washing machines), applying damage and bleed to all players in your way.)

Camouflaged Buff

Makes you invisible to anyone that doesn't have the Camouflaged buff as well. Dream Eater can still see you, he sees everything.... even when you did that thing... he's slightly disappointed but understands.

Priest (Victim Role)

The priest is a support role, they build shrines throughout the map that gain strength based on the number of that shrine present. They currently have three shrines.

Shrine of Blinken

This shrine does not scale, but will cause any nearby killer or antagonist in their monster form to be blinded if gazed upon.

Shrine of Speedumz

This shrine grants extra movement speed, this scales with the number of Shrines of Speedumz in the match.

Shrine of Tuff

This shrine grants damage resistance, this scales with the number of Shrines of Tuff in the match.

The priest has the Divine Armor passive which grants 25% damage resistance to them.

The priest's class ability is "Cleanse". This will remove all debuffs from nearby players.

They can craft a crucifix, which repels all killers and any antagonist in their monster form.

Pirate (Victim Role)

The pirate is a pretty neat role, their presence in a match will periodically spawn buried treasure.

Buried treasure once dug up, can drop scrap, energy drinks, shovels, golden doubloons and if the timer is less than 10 minutes it can also contain power weapons. If a pirate unburies the treasure, it will give them a stack of Pirate's Luck.

The pirate has two passives

Pirate's Luck

Buried Treasure you find yields higher rewards

You give nearby players extra scrap whenever they search containers (This scales with the amount of Pirate's luck you have)

Boarding Party

You swim at 400% the normal speed.

The pirate's class ability is "Track Treasure", when used it creates a dotted path towards nearby buried treasure.

The pirate can craft two things.

Treasure Maps (Instantly gives a stack of Pirate's Luck)

Plunderer (A sword and flintlock combo) Is currently the fastest weapon in the game and its offhand fires a devastating flintlock blast.

Golden Doubloons are a new currency the pirate adds to the game. Once found, these can be used at the shop to buy powerful relics.

Masochist (Antagonist Role)

This is a role that I think will fundamentally change how people approach dealing with antagonists.

The Masochist can only win by completing two simple steps.

Step 1 : Get killed by a victim that you have not attacked.

Step 2 : Once you've been killed, you comeback with a family sized stick of dynamite on your back, you have to survive until it explodes.

The masochist has access to a lot of antagonist items and constructions, but will die if they kill a victim.

How you get someone to kill you is up to you, but if you attack someone, they will be added to a list of players to ignore if they kill you. (This has a 45 second cooldown per player)

With the addition of the Masochist, be careful just killing anyone!

Clown (Antagonist Role)

Now comes what I think will be the most controversial role added yet, the clown!

The clown has to pull of a certain number of pranks to win.

Pranks include

Banana peel

Fake Jump Pad

Pranked Searchable Object

Pranked Vending Machine

Pranked Coffee Maker

Honker Honked

Bonk Hammer Bonked

Invisible Wall

The clown's class ability is "Invisible Wall", it places down a wall that only they can see. When a player bumps into it, the wall appears but blocks their movement. Real shame there was a killer behind them when that happened.

The clown's passive ability is "Prankster", Each time a prank is pulled, all clowns are given Scrap.

The current clown goal is 15 + 10 for each clown in play.

New Killer : The Shadow



In November, we put up a survey to see which Shadow from Light Bearers our players would like to see brought into Get Stuffed. Pestilence was that winner, so we redesigned him and came up with a kit we're pretty happy with.

The Shadow brings in a few new things

Shadow Plague (If it reaches 100% on a player, they will die and turn into a Shadow Subject. Shadow Plague is contagious and will continuously spread to nearby players. Antidotes can be used to stave off infection for a while)

Shadow Subjects (Minions of the Shadow, their life and infection rate scales with the number of Plague Stones in play. Their goal is try and infect all non killers)

Plague Stones ( Plague Stones will revive a random player from a tombstone as a Shadow Subject, each Plague Stone can only have 1 Shadow Subject linked to it at a time)

The Shadow's kit is the following

Passive : None Currently (We felt he was pretty strong and did not need a passive yet)

Attack : Fires a Shadow Blob that explodes on impact, dealings a small amount of damage but applying a large amount of Shadow Plague to nearby players.

Offhand : Consumes all nearby (20 meters(28Washing Machines) , no line of sight requirement) stacks of Shadow Plague, dealing damage equal to half the amount consumed to the player it was consumed from.

Movement Ability : Places down a Shadow Portal, when two or more Shadow Portals exist, walking into one as a killer will teleport them to the next Shadow Portal. Without specialization, only two can exist at once.

Class Ability : Place down a Plague Stone on target build node.

Medical Stations heal Antagonist for half as much

Removed scrap cost from the Syringer's heal beam

Bear traps will destroy another bear trap if placed on it.

Research Computer shocks players that hit it (ignores killer / intern)

Increased butchers knockback slightly for meat slap

Butcher meatslap fly back is now triggered on all objects, any player hit will receive knockdown and tenderized stacks

Ripper can now see the weakest person near them within 40 meters ( 57 Washing Machines ) through walls, happy hunting!

Signal gains a new passive that prevents them from being able to be stunned, knocked down or slowed.

Dream Eater Thought Capture ability has been buffed.

Yule demon claws now apply 17 stacks of frostbite, up from 15.

Visual pass on Route 69 with added back route and new front

Cliffside replacement on Camp Valentine

Titan One Six Rework



We've completely reworked the layout for Titan One Six.

Airlocks now shut when someone goes in and opens after a short duration, no more fumbling with buttons.

New central hub building that contains lots of searchable containers, the shops and the radiation showers.

Radiation Showers have a sound and a visual effect now.

Radiation now has an onscreen effect along with an audio indicator.

A giant hole of death has been added.

Heck overhaul



We've added multiple new routes to the map.

Added a new mechanic "Speed Gates" which give a speed boost to anyone that runs through them, this helps traverse the map quickly.

Added more searchable containers.

Added Weapon Crates.

Added two more puzzles.

Hell Portal adds 10 seconds to the timer each time someone escapes.

Witchwood Adjustment



We've added 4 new POIs

Added quite a bit more searchable containers

Dream Eater can now get into the house

Some minor optimizations.

Loot Night Event added

For a short period of time, gain extra scrap when searching a container with the small chance to get something else.

Not an Ambiturner Event added

You can no longer turn left. (Short Duration)

Ultra Damage Event added

Spawns a powerful powerup after 30 seconds, the powerup grants triple damage for 90 seconds.

Intern can now build coffee machines



Hellcannon : double range and increased damage, sets on fire

Stun Baton now has 8 charges, this is increased from 5.

Homewrecker has a slower rate of fire, increased scrap cost and point requirement to encourage other weapon usage.

Stryka decreased damage to 5 from 9. That was an exciting time for the Hitman, wasn't it?

Doorknocker has had its point requirement brought up to 1300 to match the rocket launcher. It has also received a slight damage reduction per pellet.

Offscreen Indicators added

Killer Specializations added. These are a cool new feature to add some more variety to the game if enabled.

Here is an example, using Dream Eater's specializations.

Dream Rift

Dream Doors periodically teleport to a different location.

Nightmare Feast

Whenever you kill a player, they become another dream eater

You can do this up to 3 times.

Players no longer passively gain exhaustion.

Recursive Dreamer

Whenever you kill a player, the player closest to you is put into the dream realm.

Double Killer Mode. This is a new host option, it allows for the lobby to have 2 killers and the rest of the players be victim roles. (Under Special Killer Rules)

Antagonist only mode. This is a new host option, it replaces the killer slot with another antagonist role slot. (Under Special Killer Rules)

Raygun Renegades disable powerup. This was a requested feature, you can now disable the killstreak powerups.

Evelynn was made slightly more intelligent and aware of their surrounding, plus she can now shoot pins!

Showdown no longer stops respawning, instead it has a an incremental multiplier to how long it takes to respawn. Happens with most showdowns now. (The initial multiplier is 2x, it gains an additional 1x for each death.

Terminal Illness now does percentage damage over time instead of outright killing after 60 seconds.

Match timer increased to 18 minutes, this is to allow antagonist a little more time to get their stuff done.

Increased the number of world events from 3 to 4 in a match.

Bug Fixes

A ton of bugs have been fixed, but these are the ones I remembered to write down :D

Getting fear from a present no longer triggers the happy noise

Dream Eater is now immune to exhaustion

Yule demon is now immune to frostbite and Frostwound

Elevators no longer are tracked for "last land position"

Tombstones are destroyed on spawning, this is to prevent recursive respawning

Respawning from mercy rule tries to move away from killers.

Adjusted point values for most classes

Painting no longer has back force on jumps

Frostwound particle no longer shows for the person afflicted

Fixed scrap piles not having interaction prompts

Fixed soviet milk not having interaction prompts

Fixed a bug dealing with the same screen messages stacking

Fixed a spot that chaos warp would take players in camp valentine

Removed rapture feature while standing on scrap piles in dream realm

Fixed a bug where butchers meat slap would always cause knockdown regardless of hitting a wall or not.

Fixed a hint about hooks on ripper

Fixed an annoying flickering with objective text

We hope that you all enjoy these changes, we know that some of our ideas are not well received but our goal is to make the game as fun as possible while maintaining its identity. Please let us know if anything breaks (it surely will) or if you have any ideas/suggestions.