Airships Replacing Drillships

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

The team and I decided to make a pretty major change to Volcanoids. The drillships were cool and all, we had our fun with them but I think we can all agree that they are getting kind of boring and overdone at this point.

So to keep the game fresh and original we've decided that for the next update, we will remove all the drillships and replace them with airships.

As for the core gameplay mechanics, this change won't affect them all that much. For example, instead of hiding underground from the eruptions, you will have to fly away from the island for a bit and so on.

We really think this is a step in the right direction and we hope you're on board with the idea. Stay tuned for more updates, pilots!

Rich and the team

Social Links

Join the community on Discord

Follow us on Twitter for more teasers

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get only the most important news in your inbox (e.g. new update)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/951440/Volcanoids/