“Children of Arachis” - desert, cinnamon, and giant worms!

From April 1st till April 25th engage in the battle for resources on the desert planet, populated by giant sandworms! Fantastic combat machines of the future, bright new location and awesome prizes will make your eyes glow!

From April 1st 09:00 GMT till April 25th 11:00 GMT

The desert planet is so beautiful when the sun is low. Rolling over the sands, you can see cinnamon in the air, the most important resource in the known universe. Two mighty houses fight for control of the cinnamon fields - the House of the Bull, ruled by tyrannical Mister Paejeh, and the armored corps of the imperial aristocrates, the House of the Hawk, new governors of the planet. Cinnamon fields are the home of gargantuan sand worms, revered by the local population as divine beasts known as Fathers of the Desert. The worms make dangerous harvesting in the desert deadly. Roars of engines and rolling over the sand cause sandworms to attack harvesters and escorting combat vehicles. Father of the Desert comes to punish noisy neighbors!

The mission objective is to achieve control over three key points in the desert location. The Houses of the Bull and Hawk use the same imperial combat vehicles, but each House has its own unique combat unit. Proceed with extreme caution! Firing guns and moving at high speed attracts the sand worm!

Combat machines of the noble Houses

The Path of the Sand



From 11:00 GMT April 1st to 11:30 GMT April 25th, achieve 12 Marks of distinction by completing stages on the Path of Sand to earn a unique title, portraits, crests, and cinnamon bags! Each stage lasts two days, in order to ascend the stage, you must earn at least 20,000 points in battles on the desert planet.



[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]1.Profile icon[/td]

[td]7.Noble House decal[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.April chest key х1[/td]

[td]8.Cinnamon bag[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.Profile icon[/td]

[td]9."Ceremonial Cris" decorator[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4.Noble House decal[/td]

[td]10.Cinnamon bag[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]5.April chest key х3[/td]

[td]11.Loading screen "Father of the Desert"[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]6.Profile icon[/td]

[td]12."Cinnamon collector" title[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

For every 4,000 points in battles on the desert planet, you will receive precious cinnamon (no more than 10 bags per day). Cinnamon can be sold and bought on the Market, other relics of the Path of Sand cannot be bought or sold. Missing Marks of distinction ⭐ can be purchased for Golden Eagles until April 25th, at 12:00 GMT, even without completing tasks. Marks of distinction are available in the menu “Nickname → Achievements → Children of Arachis → Tasks”. PlayStation and Xbox players will be able to purchase bags of cinnamon for Golden Eagles. Cinnamon is used in the Workshop window in the Inventory to convert the original player’s profile portraits.

April’s Chest

A unique chance to get items from past April events! From April 1st to April 25th, the April Chest and the Key will be available for purchase in the Item Shop. From the chests you can get unique items, vehicles and camouflages from all the previous April events in War Thunder. In addition, chests contain boosters, bets, orders, and universal backups for vehicles.

The cost of the chest is 10,000 Silver Lions, the cost of the key is 50,000 Silver Lions. The key can also be obtained for completing the stages of Path of the Sand on steps 2 and 5.

Click here to check what April’s Chest may contain (link to steam post)

“The Gold must flow” Pack

10191 Golden Eagles

Premium account for 57 days

Unique title: “The Gold must flow”

Unique decal: Desert Snail

A beginning is a very delicate time. Know then, that it is the year 2022. The known universe is ruled by the Slime Emperor Shell IV. In these times, the most precious substance in the Universe is Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagle extends life. The Golden Eagle expands consciousness. The Golden Eagle exists on only one planet in the entire Universe. A desolate, dry planet with vast deserts. Hidden away within the rocks of these deserts are creatures known as the Desert Snails, who have long held a prophecy that Soon™ the stability will be improved. The planet is Arachis.

The Pack will be available in Gaijin Net Store until 4th of April (12:00 GMT).