1v1 Event & Balance Changes

If you missed the March Nova Cup, check out the VODs here:

We’re excited to announce some HUGE changes for the game. This will fundamentally change the way Legion TD 2 is played, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts. Without further ado…

New Feature: NiceBuild™ Aesthetically-driven Buff System

Anyone who has played Legion TD 2 has experienced the beauty of a symmetric build and the pain of seeing your ally build like this. The new NiceBuild™ system will buff (or debuff) your fighters depending on aesthetic conditions being met:

The Symmetry: All fighters gain +5% attack speed.

The Smiley Face: All fighters gain +5% damage reduction. All other emojis available in-game are also currently supported, too!.

The Full Aura: The aura’s effectiveness is amplified by 10%.

The Awkward Gap: Each fighter with a half-space gap results in -3 income received.

The Eggplant: Reduces mythium generation by 15%

As usual, buffs with different names are fully stackable, while buffs with the same name don’t stack with themselves.

The Game Coach will also comment on your build aesthetics to help you along. "It’s simple. Want to hold your lane? Make a beautiful build. Beauty is in the eye of the be-HOLD-er after all."

New Feature: World’s First Pay-To-Lose Gameplay

Legion TD 2 has always been faithful to having no pay-to-win mechanics. Now, the game is taking that philosophy even further, as we’re proud to introduce the world’s first pay-to-lose gameplay.

Every time a card is bought with real money, complex calculations are performed, causing your computer processor to overheat. (CPU only. Don’t worry, that fancy GPU is fine.)

For each skin owned, fighters will deal 10% less damage and take 10% more damage. The penalty scales proportionally with skin cost, for balance. If you reach 5 stacks of a type of card, you can no longer use that fighter.

The only winning move… is not to pay.

New Feature: Every Step of the Way™ Pathing & Targeting Framework

Gone are the days of your perfect build being wrecked by pathing RNG! After years of development, players will finally be able to get their hands on this revolutionary feature:

When units are unsure about which target to prioritize or which path to take, the game will now pause and you’ll be presented with a pixel-precise, VR-compatible interface for controlling that unit’s exact movements and decisions.

The same applies for the King’s targeting, but in addition, a team-wide vote is taken to ensure that everyone on the team feels aligned with each decision. If the team can’t come to a consensus, a Community Helper is automatically assigned to your game via Spectator Mode, and they will make the final decision.

The current anti-stucker will still be kept in-game as an homage to the Warcraft 3 mod.

New Wale Icon

-->

Wale's old icon was too cute and made players underestimate his power. This caused players to push to 5 workers on wave 2 even when they didn't get a 20 send on wave 1. "No way they'll send me here" is commonly heard on wave 2 before getting Dragon Turtled.

Game Balance

Mechanics



Long Saving

Any mythium saved will now carry over to wave 1 of your next game.



Shutdowns

The game is still too snowbally, so we're pumping up shutdown bounties. For every 1 gold advantage you have, you will accrue a 1 gold bounty. This ensures the game is perfectly fair.



Power Score

The top Power Score player now gains +16 bonus rating each game. The bottom Power score player now loses 16 rating each game. We anticipate this will have no negative side effects on the game.

Mastermind Playstyles



Cash Out

Bonus starting gold: 22 --> 30

Wave 1 Eggsack? Check

Wave 1 Banana Bunk? Check

Legion Spells



NEW! Militia

Your workers now stop mythium gathering and attack your opponents instead



NEW! Transmute

Convert all of your gold into mythium



NEW! Wall Street Bets

Pay 100 gold for a 10% chance to gain 1000 gold

Fighters



Safety Mole

Replaced by Game Coach

Now makes your teammate play better



Bone Crusher

Health: 1140 --> 2000

No longer regenerates 3 + 3% missing health per second

Now degenerates 3 + 3% missing health per second



Trinity Archer

Number of attacks: 5 --> 3

Now consistent with its name.



Great Boar / Red Eyes

Removed from the game

Unbeatable units with zero counterplay, so we decided it's best to remove them from the game.



Sovereign

Splash damage now hits the entire map

Mercenaries



Brute

Mythium cost: 60 --> 40

Hate Brute on wave 3? Get ready for Brute on wave 2.

Waves



All waves now have 1 unit instead of 6, 12, 18, etc. This is to reduce variance and make sure every battle is now perfectly consistent.

The patch will go live sometime soon™, which means between Friday, April 1 and April 2030 or maybe never. Happy April Fools everyone!

But while we’re at it, we do have some actual patch notes (for real):

New Skin: Friendly Brute

Brutes are friends, not foes.

Special Event: April Fools Weekend

From now until April 3 (11:59 pm UTC):

All Brutes will use the Friendly Brute skin, regardless of whether you have it equipped.

All players who win a matchmade game (ranked, classic, or featured) during the event will permanently unlock the Friendly Brute skin for free! You will keep the skin even after the event ends. For anyone who misses out, the skin will be available for purchase after the event.

Game Coach will tell a random dad joke instead of his usual greeting.

3x essence gain

3x card drop rate

Steam sale. The game will be 20% off, so tell your friends if they don’t have the game yet! (Are they really your friends until they do?)

1v1 featured game mode

Teammates holding you back? No more excuses. From Friday to Sunday, put your 1v1 skills to the test. Climb the 1v1 Event Points (EP) leaderboard! Gain and lose EP by winning and losing games. Additionally, +3 EP each game, so play as much as you can to climb.

Rewards:

Top 10 finish: 10,000 essence

Top 100 finish: 5,000 essence

Top 1,000 finish: 1,000 essence

Reach 150 EP at any point: 500 essence

Improvements & Fixes

Rank 1 league points (LP): 2000 -> 1600

Fixed a bug where Divine Blessing was not properly restored in Weekly Challenge

Game Balance



Seadragon

Heal amount: 200 → 100

Self-damage: 100 → 50

Casts 62% more frequently (overall healing reduced by 19%)



Lifebinder

Heal amount: 600 → 300

Self-damage: 300 → 150

Casts 75% more frequently (overall healing reduced by 13%)

These changes:

Reduce overall power. Seadragon’s win rate has climbed as players are learning to use it.

Improve responsiveness. They now cast smaller heals more frequently, which also decreases the impact of a missed heal.

Increase viability with low health units by reducing over-heal.

Shift power from Seadragon to Lifebinder.

We hope you enjoy the patch!

Sincerely,

Lisk, Jules, Curing, & Dani