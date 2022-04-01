Terminus - V0.9.4 Update: Traits

Hey everybody,

I released V0.9.4, which was in the beta branch as the default branch. In this version, I added a Trait system. Traits can give your character a different personality in addition to occupations and stats. At the start of the game, you can use points as many as the number of classes you cleared to select a trait. In this update, 50 traits have been added.

Alcohol Preference : You like alcohol. You can recover Morale by drinking alcohol.

: You like alcohol. You can recover Morale by drinking alcohol. Cigarette Preference : You like cigarettes. You can recover Morale by smoking cigarettes.

: You like cigarettes. You can recover Morale by smoking cigarettes. Coffee Preference : You like coffee. You can recover Morale by drinking coffee.

: You like coffee. You can recover Morale by drinking coffee. Weather Forecast : You can know of changes in the weather an hour in advance.

: You can know of changes in the weather an hour in advance. Carb Lover : Morale increases more when eating bread or sweets.

: Morale increases more when eating bread or sweets. Vegetarian : Morale increases more when eating vegetables or fruits.

: Morale increases more when eating vegetables or fruits. Deep Sleep : Continuous Sleep bonus is increased by 10% per turn, up to a max of 80%.

: Continuous Sleep bonus is increased by 10% per turn, up to a max of 80%. Beastly Resilience : Restores from status ailments (bleeding, etc.) twice as fast when sleeping.

: Restores from status ailments (bleeding, etc.) twice as fast when sleeping. Good Stomach : Morale no longer decreases when eating.

: Morale no longer decreases when eating. Music Lover : Morale increase is doubled when listening to music.

: Morale increase is doubled when listening to music. Purity : Each time you burn an unread book or a thick book, your Morale increases by 1.

: Each time you burn an unread book or a thick book, your Morale increases by 1. High Social Awareness : Reliability increases more when communicating with other survivors.

: Reliability increases more when communicating with other survivors. Foodie : Morale gained by eating is doubled.

: Morale gained by eating is doubled. Parkour : Avoid sprains when crossing windows or fences.

: Avoid sprains when crossing windows or fences. Homeless : You can sleep outside the building.

: You can sleep outside the building. Neighborhood Resident : Start by knowing the location of the 10 places around you.

: Start by knowing the location of the 10 places around you. Reading Lover : Morale increases by 5 each time a whole book is read.

: Morale increases by 5 each time a whole book is read. DIY Lover : Morale increases by 5 each time you craft.

: Morale increases by 5 each time you craft. Favorite Weapon : You can set 1 melee weapon as a favorite weapon. Receive a 100% repair bonus when repairing a favorite weapon.

: You can set 1 melee weapon as a favorite weapon. Receive a 100% repair bonus when repairing a favorite weapon. Medicine Resistance : Only half the medicine’s strength is applied.

: Only half the medicine’s strength is applied. Petty Thief : Locked doors or windows can be opened without tools.

: Locked doors or windows can be opened without tools. Quiet : When you’re inside a building at night, zombies won’t notice you. (unless you light a fire)

: When you’re inside a building at night, zombies won’t notice you. (unless you light a fire) Open Possibility : When you acquire a Survival Skill, select a Survival Skill from 4 instead of 3.

: When you acquire a Survival Skill, select a Survival Skill from 4 instead of 3. Cautious : If you do not move for one turn, you recover 2 additional AP on your next turn.

: If you do not move for one turn, you recover 2 additional AP on your next turn. Steel Stomach : You won’t get sick from eating spoiled foods or raw foods.

: You won’t get sick from eating spoiled foods or raw foods. Exquisite Dismantler : You get another piece of meat when you dismantle an animal.

: You get another piece of meat when you dismantle an animal. Veteran I : Start with the occupation’s unique perk level 2.

: Start with the occupation’s unique perk level 2. Sleep Lover : Morale recovered through sleep is doubled.

: Morale recovered through sleep is doubled. Nocturnal : Energy is not reduced at night.

: Energy is not reduced at night. Thorough Preparation : Prepared plenty of supplies at the starting place.

: Prepared plenty of supplies at the starting place. Shooting Training : Ranged weapon proficiency will increase by 2.

: Ranged weapon proficiency will increase by 2. Light Eater : Satiety reduction per turn will be 0.5.

: Satiety reduction per turn will be 0.5. High Endurance : Energy reduction per turn will be 0.5.

: Energy reduction per turn will be 0.5. Optimist : Morale reduction per turn will be 0.5.

: Morale reduction per turn will be 0.5. Melee Training : Melee weapon proficiency will increase by 2.

: Melee weapon proficiency will increase by 2. Drug Addict : The effectiveness of the medicine is increased by 50%.

: The effectiveness of the medicine is increased by 50%. Strong Body : Max HP is 25.

: Max HP is 25. Healthy Body : Max AP is 25.

: Max AP is 25. Unnoticed : The line of sight of zombies that detect you is decreased by 25%.

: The line of sight of zombies that detect you is decreased by 25%. Thick Skin : Reduces the possibility of bleeding and damage of zombie’s claw attacks by half.

: Reduces the possibility of bleeding and damage of zombie’s claw attacks by half. Treasure Hunter : Find bullets and jewelry on the ground.

: Find bullets and jewelry on the ground. Very Strong Body : Max HP is 30.

: Max HP is 30. Very Healthy Body : Max AP is 30.

: Max AP is 30. Elite : Increases the max level of the occupation’s unique perk by 1.

: Increases the max level of the occupation’s unique perk by 1. Lucky Person : Find an additional item when searching.

: Find an additional item when searching. Veteran II : Start with the occupation’s unique perk level 3.

: Start with the occupation’s unique perk level 3. All-Around : Start with all stats increased by 1.

: Start with all stats increased by 1. Camouflage : The line of sight of zombies that detect you is decreased by 50%.

: The line of sight of zombies that detect you is decreased by 50%. Clairvoyance : Know in advance what items can be searched for in furniture.

: Know in advance what items can be searched for in furniture. Infection Resistance: If bitten by a zombie, the zombification condition is added instead of dying immediately. Zombification can be cured with antibiotics.

With the addition of the trait system, I have integrated the existing preference (alcohol, cigarette, coffee) system into the trait. I also added items related to the trait and supplemented the gameplay. For example, new status ailments, fainted, infection, and zombification, are added; many new medicines are added, and a medicine strength system is implemented. I also added the suggested features (such as automatic closing of the attack window) and fixed bugs.

I always appreciate you playing Terminus. Please give me many ideas and suggestions for this trait system as well. New traits will continue to be added in the future. Thank you once again to users who played the beta and gave feedback. Please enjoy playing V0.9.4! ☕

Thank you.

In-geon

PATCH NOTES

Art & Animation

Added character arts in fainted condition.

Added a door-opening animation for the Petty Thief trait.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where dragging in a cooking modal was not working.

Fixed an issue where clicking another recipe while crafting was in progress would result in the recipe clicked instead of the one in progress.

Fixed a bug that allowed Construction Workers to drop furniture on companions.

Fixed a bug where Construction Worker’s furniture putting down did not damage NPCs.

Fixed a bug where Construction Workers could normally attack zombies while holding furniture.

Fixed a bug where the AP required to lift furniture for Construction Workers was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the read book popup would close when clicking inside the popup.

Fixed a bug where the durability of melee weapons did not decrease when breaking doors or windows.

Fixed a bug where the proficiency of Planks and Metal Sheets increased when breaking doors or windows.

Fixed a bug where the tooltip did not reflect the Chef’s Cooking effect when using a repair item.

Fixed a bug where characters could dodge while sleeping.

Fixed a bug where you could pick up items from tiles on your path while moving.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when you use multiple repair items quickly.

Contents

Added a trait system. Added 50 new traits.

Added 10 new medicines. (Weak Medicine, Potent Medicine, High-dose Adrenaline Shot, Weak Vitamins, Potent Vitamins, Weak Antidepressant, Potent Antidepressant, Painkiller, Sleeping Pill, Makeshift Bandage)

Added a Makeshift Bandage recipe.

Feature

Added an option to close the attack window automatically when you kill all zombies.

Gameplay

Added Infection, Zombification (Infection Resistance trait only), and Fainted status ailments.

Integrated the existing Alcohol/Cigarette/Coffee preference system into traits.

Changed Vitamins and Antidepressants to heal for some time instead of immediately.

Added a strength system to medicines.

Adjusted the value of medicines across the board as several new items have been added.

Changed headaches to common side effects of all taking medicines besides adrenaline injections. It occurs when the strength of the drug accumulates 10 or more.

When the intensity of the headache is 6 (15 medicine strength) or higher, it is displayed as a severe headache.

When the intensity of the headache is 11 (20 medicine strength) or higher, you will faint.

Makeshift Bandages can heal Bleeding, but Infection occurs.

Changed the recipe for Bandages to Makeshift Bandage + Rubbing Alcohol.

Changed the Rags required to craft a Compression Bandage to 2.

Changed Firefighter’s Tool Expertise effect to 25%/50%/75%.

Changed Student’s Speed Reading to 50%/100%/150%.

Changed Park Ranger’s Warmth Preserve to 1/2/3.

Added level 4 effects for all unique perks with the addition of the Elite trait.

Changed the Familiar Hunger, Energy Saving, and Strong Spirit effects to -10% and increased the maximum number from 4 to 5.

Changed the effect of Survival Cooking to -20% and increased the maximum number from 4 to 5.

Added a 10% reading bonus to desks in all places.

Added a 20% reading bonus to desks in Libraries.

Reduced the chance of Radios being found in places other than the Electronics Store by 80%.

Removed a restriction on Student’s selection of addiction as the preference system was incorporated into the trait system.

Changed Seeds weight to 0.1.

Made it possible to cook only when an ingredient’s weight is greater than zero.

Changed the covering window to a lower (-90%) chance instead of eliminating zombie tracking at night.

You can get additional results of breaking furniture by Construction Worker’s putting down furniture.

Changed the unlock order for Farmer and Driver.

UI