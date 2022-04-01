-fixed desert hostage mission not loading

-some performance fixes

-fixed duplicate items in stores

-fixed issues with pausing and UI

-possibly some fixes to issues where units/research disappear or aren't persistent

Regarding the last one, I still haven't been able to track down what causes this because I just can't seem to replicate this bug, but many people have reported this bug so I've taken a few guesses at what might be causing it.

I'm not too confident the changes I made fixed it (though it might have), but in any case, I've put some error statements in various parts of the code so that it's easier for me to find out where the problem is. However, since I can't replicate this bug, it would be helpful if any of you guys who encounter this bug could send me the player.log, or just exit the game immediately once that bug happens and just tell me what the last few lines say.

Where is the player log? You can find it in the following:

Go to your main drive, for most people it would be C: but go to whichever drive you installed ur OS on. In that drive, look for the folder Users, and then go to the user that you use. If you don't have separate users on your computer, just go to whichever folder is there. You may have to check "Show Hidden" to see the folders. You can do that by clicking the view button at the top, going to show, and checking the show hidden



In that folder, look for the AppData folder. I think this is hidden by default, so you definitely have to check the Show Hidden as shown above at this point. Within AppData, look for LocalLow, then ApplesauceDev, then SPECWARTactics. Inside you can find your saves, characters, and most importantly, the player.log which basically outputs error messages that your latest game session had. If you don't have that, the player-prev.log might be there instead, although that should actually be the game session prior to the latest.

You can just open a new thread in the discussion or contact me however you want and either send me the file itself, or if you quit the game immediately after the bug happened, you can just copy paste the stuff at the bottom and I can just look through that since that would be the relevant part anyway.

Thanks for the help, and lemme know if you encounter any new bugs, or old bugs as well.