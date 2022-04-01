Enlightenment

Salutations!

In this patch, you will rediscover the fun of our monsters due to our massive improvements on the navigation and movement code! We gave in and now Waves are a directional cast and you will have juicy animations when you unlock new classes and nodes. Please break our game so that we can keep balancing it!

New Content

Immensely improved Monster movements

Waves are directional

New cool Legendary effects

New unlock animation

Sewers are now their own biome (removed Cave of Lost souls from Act2)

Monsters & Combat

Monster shrink went sideways instead of down

Fixed: Monsters stopped walking while waiting for combo attack

Monster jump is now more reliable

Improved pathfinding

Improved platform interactions

Nerfed monster item drop chance

Player

Buffed Kingsring

Limit +1 projectile stat on Waves

Balanced Tier+

Balanced Rarity drop

Secondary effects do no longer proc trigger effects

Wave magic has been nerfed, it only deals damage once per killable body or limb

Wave magic is now aim-able

Juicy unlock animation effect

Slash is now aim-able

Arcane guardian minions now spawn with offset

Corrupt cloud upgrade is now cheaper

New Legendary Effects

Chance to create a minion on crit

Create poison rot while poisoned

+1 projectile

On life cost cast +1 Projectile

1 Teleport Dash

Chance to spawn a black hole

Chance to cast a stone pillar

Chance to cast a Web projectile

Chance to create a fire turret on crit

On Dash Increase Cooldown buff

+1 projectile while poisoned

Chance to cast Fire projectile

World

Act1 will now look different after defeating the Act2 boss

Improved visuals of steel cages on chains

Other

Optimized SpellTurret code

Optimized Monster AI code

Improved Tooltip performance and positioning

Fixed Localization updating when changing language

Fixed visual issue with staircase on the moon boss

Bug Fixes

Greed skill did not give Evenstar achievement

Some Evenstar unlocks did not get filled in the skill tree

Bamboo Augment was using the wrong bamboo projectile

Prologue candles were not lit

We will now take a chill pill and stop pushing out updates like there is no tomorrow.

Thank you for your support.