Enlightenment

Salutations!
In this patch, you will rediscover the fun of our monsters due to our massive improvements on the navigation and movement code! We gave in and now Waves are a directional cast and you will have juicy animations when you unlock new classes and nodes. Please break our game so that we can keep balancing it!
New Content
- Immensely improved Monster movements
- Waves are directional
- New cool Legendary effects
- New unlock animation
- Sewers are now their own biome (removed Cave of Lost souls from Act2)
Monsters & Combat
- Monster shrink went sideways instead of down
- Fixed: Monsters stopped walking while waiting for combo attack
- Monster jump is now more reliable
- Improved pathfinding
- Improved platform interactions
- Nerfed monster item drop chance
Player
- Buffed Kingsring
- Limit +1 projectile stat on Waves
- Balanced Tier+
- Balanced Rarity drop
- Secondary effects do no longer proc trigger effects
- Wave magic has been nerfed, it only deals damage once per killable body or limb
- Wave magic is now aim-able
- Juicy unlock animation effect
- Slash is now aim-able
- Arcane guardian minions now spawn with offset
- Corrupt cloud upgrade is now cheaper
New Legendary Effects
- Chance to create a minion on crit
- Create poison rot while poisoned
- +1 projectile
- On life cost cast +1 Projectile
- 1 Teleport Dash
- Chance to spawn a black hole
- Chance to cast a stone pillar
- Chance to cast a Web projectile
- Chance to create a fire turret on crit
- On Dash Increase Cooldown buff
- +1 projectile while poisoned
- Chance to cast Fire projectile
World
- Act1 will now look different after defeating the Act2 boss
- Improved visuals of steel cages on chains
- Other
- Optimized SpellTurret code
- Optimized Monster AI code
- Improved Tooltip performance and positioning
- Fixed Localization updating when changing language
- Fixed visual issue with staircase on the moon boss
Bug Fixes
- Greed skill did not give Evenstar achievement
- Some Evenstar unlocks did not get filled in the skill tree
- Bamboo Augment was using the wrong bamboo projectile
- Prologue candles were not lit
We will now take a chill pill and stop pushing out updates like there is no tomorrow.
Thank you for your support.
