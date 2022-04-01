Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation Now Fully Launched !!!

Dear Ibunseki players,
Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation is now fully launched !!!
Content
- Difficulty Selection: We added [EASY] and [NORMAL] mode in the full version;
- Steam Achievements: The full version contains 10+ achievements waiting for your challenge;
- Added [Epilogue] in [Story Mode] and [Ibunseki Special] in [Gallery], giving you a deeper insight of the story!
OST About to Launch
We'll launch the OST and the main title song of this game by Apr. 4th, containing 41 pieces of works! A 8-bit style main screen music is served as a bonus!
Link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1949940/__OST/
Our Next Steps
Add JP voice for other characters!
Update the 4 collab-characters!
Of note, the price for this game will be 18.99 USD after the launching discount
Thank you so much for the supporting and long waiting !!! Hope more of our works will see you soon!
Team L.U.R.Id Glow
2022.04.02
Changed files in this update