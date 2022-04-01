Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation Now Fully Launched !!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8478713 · Last edited 1 April 2022 – 15:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Ibunseki players,

Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation is now fully launched !!!

Content

Difficulty Selection: We added [EASY] and [NORMAL] mode in the full version; Steam Achievements: The full version contains 10+ achievements waiting for your challenge; Added [Epilogue] in [Story Mode] and [Ibunseki Special] in [Gallery], giving you a deeper insight of the story!

OST About to Launch

We'll launch the OST and the main title song of this game by Apr. 4th, containing 41 pieces of works! A 8-bit style main screen music is served as a bonus!

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1949940/__OST/

Our Next Steps

Add JP voice for other characters!

Update the 4 collab-characters!

Of note, the price for this game will be 18.99 USD after the launching discount

Thank you so much for the supporting and long waiting !!! Hope more of our works will see you soon!

Team L.U.R.Id Glow

2022.04.02