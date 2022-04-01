PATCH 0.22.04.01

Full Patch Log for 0.22.04.01

Major Fixes/Changes Only

Vehicles Related Changes

• Added Quad Bike.

• Added Dune Buggy.

• Added Golf Cart.

• Added Bumper Cars to Carny Road.

• Vehicles are limited to 3 per player one of each model on dedicated servers.

• Recall a Ride stations have been added to all maps, these stations can be used to recall a lost vehicle.

• Repair kits can now also be used on Vehicles.

• Item grades have been enabled on all Vehicle parts - this system will be further developed in the future to have larger effects on your Vehicles.

• Inactive Vehicles will start to decay after an hour if left outside the range of a player’s base.

• Vehicles can be picked up and they will retain their health, color and fuel.

• Vehicles when damaged to zero health are able to be picked up by anyone in all game modes, this is the only way a Vehicle can be stolen and reset to a new owner.

• Vehicles paint colors can be changed using Spray Cans.

• Higher grade fuel tanks offer higher fuel capacity.

• Higher grade engines offer better fuel economy.

• Higher grade batteries offer better durability.

• Headlights will drain your battery durability overtime if active.

Vehicle and their component can be found by looting, you can also find blueprint for each vehicle frame, frames are then placed and components are added for completion.



Vehicles come with their own components and inventory.



Vehicles can be driven in both First-person and Third person view.



Each vehicle comes fitted with its own Fuel Gauge, this gauge will flash red when you're nearing the end of your fuel supply, so it's best to carry some extra 2 Stroke fuel or head back to base before the indicator starts flashing or your vehicle will be stranded there.



Recall a Ride Stations



Vehicle Selection



Added

• Added Region filters to server browser.

• Added Hunger and Thirst multipliers server settings.

• Added Decay multipliers to server settings.

• Added NPC Spawn multiplier to server settings - Please keep in mind currently increasing the amount of NPC will hinder the game and will result in lower FPS.

• Added DropOnDeath server settings.

• Added French (FR) Translations.

• Added Brazilian Portuguese (PT) Translations.

• Added the ability for a clan leader to assign a clan sleeping bag.

• Added new water Oasis locations to the desert biome.

• New Rise Island Location Forgotten Temple added.

• The game now creates a backup save file before loading a local game.

• Added AMD FSR - FidelityFX Super Resolution Support.

• Added Texture Streaming Limit to Graphics Settings - try adjusting this setting if your landscape is blurry.

• Added searchable Beehives.

• New Crocodile NPC added.

• Added Architect Item Perk to building plans this perk reduces all building costs.

• Added Chippy Item Perk to all Hammers this perk reduces the cost of building.

• Added Magnet Item Perk to all Pickaxes this perk increases the chance of finding rarer resources.

• Added Geiger Counter volume slider to sound settings.

• Sand Pile Nodes added to the Legacy Island Map.

• Clay Pile Nodes added to Sunset Town and Log Town areas.

• Scrap Pile Nodes added to the Construction Site.

• Added Inventory sorting - English Only.



• Added Item Tail Bag - Vehicle Item.

• Added Item Dead Battery.

• Added Item Freddy's Vest.

• Added Item Alarm System - Vehicle Item.

• Added new base part Stick Roof.

• Added new base part Stick Gables.

• Added new base part Wood Roof.

• Added new base part Wood Gables.

• Added new base part Stone Roof.

• Added new base part Stone Gables.

• Added new base part Stick Foundation Ramp.

• Added new Stone base parts to research bench and loot tables.

• Crouch notification added to Stat UI.

• Headlamp and usage notifications added to stat UI.

• You can now toggle your characters Headlamp using H.

• Added Character Attributes System which can be accessed by using K.

• You now earn attribute points when levelling up your character - attribute points will be auto given to match your character rank for older save games.

• Added Item Crazy Juice - required to respec your characters attributes.



• Added searchable Oil Jacks - these give out Low Grade Oil.



New Character Attributes System

New Roofs and Gables

Forgotten Temple

Bumper Cars

• Building plan has been updated to support grades and durability.

• Fuel Pumps now have a search chance of low grade and 2stroke fuel.

• Water Containers are now lockable via the UI.

• Lowered Hunger and Thirst consumption rates.

• Map Stands now show your Vehicle Locations.

• Map Stands now show Recall a Ride Stations.

• Updated translations.

• Fridge model updated.

• Character rank levels adjusted.

• Loot is now generated on interaction and takes into account each player’s luck attributes.

• Game Music now slowly fades out.

• Beams can no longer be upgraded past the level of their supporting Pillars.

• Loot and node spawners will now trigger on each new day if not trigger beforehand by a player.

• Changed the bunker elevator interaction controls.

• Craft speed buffs are now shown on the UI in green if active.

• You can now rotate placed walls using the building plan free of charge.

• You can now force select ammo types on weapon using the Action Mode Key.

• Weapons will auto select the next available ammo type if the selected type isn't available.

• You can now mouse click to zoom into the hand-held map.

• You can now scrap Tree Bark for Insects.

• The number of backpack slots are now displayed on the items tool-tip next to Carry Capacity.

• Overall durability on all items has been re-balanced.

• Digital Compass now display your coordinates.

• Coordinates are now displayed on Map Stands.

• Melee weapons and Tools now display their damage vs surface types.

• Adjusted melee damage on battle axe and saw blade axe.

• Grow rate of plants have been reduced.

• Updated Spray Cans with 8 random color stats.



• Updated Compass to work with Vehicles.

• Thirsty Camel Perk changed to increase hydration intake by percentage.

• Swiftly Perk changed to Increase Stamina Regen by percentage.

• Some abandoned vehicles are now searchable.

• You can now research Car Batteries.

• You can now recharge batteries at the battery bank.

Fixes

• Fixed repair kit exploit.

• Changed key binding for quick scrap to CTRL + ALT + CLICK to bypass a bug some players where experiencing.

• Fixed the master volume not working.

• Fixed a number of sounds which didn't have sound classes assigned.

• Fixed food items being consumed by cookers when there is no free inventory space.

• Fixed whitelists for dedicated servers - whitelisted players of that server are now able to connect without entering a password.

• Fixed legacy boulders from being removed on health depletion.

• Fixed Fuel Mash being an invalid item.

• Fixed not being able to repair Battery Bank Addons.

• Fixed engine crash if character is out of world bounds.

• Fixed character radiation detected when spawning too close to a rad-zone.

• Fixed Greenhouse collision.

• Fixed landed airdrops being culled by distance.

• Fixed base beam upgrading exploit.

• Fixed not being able to collect fired arrows.

• Fixed fired arrows not displaying correctly.

• Fixed bow not firing from center of the screen.

• Fixed arrows not firing in the correct location when to close to an object.

• Fixed the garbage around the Grocery Store not being networked synced.

• Fixed Inventory item tool-tip still showing when quick moving items.

• Fixed the character not being able to jump and move with no momentum.

• Fixed a bug that resulted in NPCs spawning in the air and moving sideways.

• Improved animation blending for hold-able items.

• Fixed the 3rd person pistol hip-fire animation state.

• Fixed the C4 Detonator 3rd person held position.

• Improved character interaction with objects.

• Improved tree re-spawn detection to stop tree re-spawning inside player bases.

• Fixed player not dying when bleeding reduces health past zero.

• Fixed not being able to use a melee weapon/tool once being repaired if durability was zero.

• Improved key rebinding.

• Fixed upgrading amount being applied twice when a structure is at zero health.

• Fixed Mining Helmet not updating durability when being used.

• Fixed chat box scrolling in the incorrect direction.

• Fixed base item repair bug when using the hammer.

• Fixed an issue when building over 5200 pieces would render the base invisible - this has been temp-fixed by turning off client HP readouts on large bases.

• Fixed not being able to restart the same quest if cancelled via the question manager.

• Fixed NPCs spawning on top of one another.

Please keep in mind I don’t work on the game full-time as it unable to support day to day living, I do try my best to work on it as much as I can to bring new features and fixes to my players, As I work on this alone it takes time to create these feature and run all the needed tests before releasing them to the public, if you wish to test these new features before there released you can do so by switching to the public test branch via steam beta tab for the game.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.