Update 01.04.2022

1. Card backs acquired in the Battle Pass game mode provide a bonus: +5% to health.
The bonus is active from the moment when the player gets a card back: in the current Battle Pass and the next one.
The 5% health bonus is active in all game modes.
In the Card Backs window, there is a countdown timer that shows how much time you have until the bonus expires. After expiration, the player keeps the card back.
2. We have made some adjustments to the avatar change screen.
- After changing the avatar, the player stays in the selection window.
The “Go to” button is added to blocked avatars. By clicking it, the player learns how to unblock an avatar if it’s possible at the moment.
Blocked avatar frames and animations are now visually marked.
An icon for purchased animations is added.
3. Several card animations are renewed.
4. The error in the description of the Spawn of Magic card is fixed.
- Titans are immune to the Magic Shield ability.
5. The error in the description of the Hypno Hyla card is fixed.
- Titans are immune to the Croak ability.
