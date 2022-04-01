Craft Hero Enters Early Access: Desert Environment Coming!

After fighting against the Demon in Prologue for about one month, Craft Hero finally enters early access! And today we are going to introduce the new content in the new version!

1.The most important update: desert environment. You will now be able to enter desert environment to collect special resources. But be careful, new challenge comes with it too.

A.Strengthen your weapons: You will be able to upgrade your weapons and armors with Patterns now.

B.Powerful Defense: You will now be able to build Lighting Generator, using the power of thunder to burn the Demon!

C. Advanced Agriculture: New building Crystal Lamp will allow your plants to grow at nights. And Automatic Receiver can help you collect ripe plants.

D. Magic Energy: To keep these complex machines run well, you need enough energy. The new energy system will make your tow run more efficiently!

2.And finally, it’s time to have a new appearance! You can use new building Mirror to change your skin and hair style!

These are the new contents you will see in our early access. And we will keep updating new environments, tools and other cool stuff in the coming day. And plz follow our Twitter and Discord to support us!

*Some buildings will be unlocked after technical adjustment in the future update. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your understanding.