Paint the Town Green

Hey Brawlers.

The team has been discussing for quite some time what we feel is the best single change we can make that is what players new and old really want. So we've finally come to the decision to officially remove all of the blood in Paint the Town Red!

This is a change so obvious that it's amazing it eluded us for several years. We expect you, the Paint the Town Red Green community will universally find it, for lack of a better word: foolish that we didn't do this sooner!

**

Let's paint the town with flowers instead!

**



**

Changes to the fluids of the other Gardners:

**

Solanaceae Petunioideae seed has been modified to replace hemoglobin, and bloom on contact.

Four different varieties of flower can bloom once the seed makes contact with the world.

It will bloom anywhere it lands!

Anywhere. It. Lands.

**

Our patented blooming technology in action!

**





Be sure to hop onto the Discord and share your beautiful Floristry with the rest of the community.

We've rose to the occasion and planted a seed that will grow a new era for our game. So why not poppy-in to your favourite level, put the petal to the metal and fall head clover heels in love with this new in-carnation because it's sure to make your daisy. The enemies are still thorny, but don't soil yourself or wet your plants, you can beat them, just take stalk of your life and don't stop be-leafing!

Get out there Gardners!

South East Games

[spoiler]

Changelist

Version 1.1.3

Added the Green modifier

[/spoiler]